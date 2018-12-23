New North Las Vegas horse therapy program focuses on PTSD sufferers

Withers for Warriors will employ four psychologists and six horses to help adults struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, especially veterans, first responders and women who were victims of domestic violence.

J. J. is one of the animals on property used for therapy at Withers for Warriors in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

In the hardest moments of Jessie Kuntz’s early adulthood, Apollo provided comfort.

The 20-year-old quarter horse-thoroughbred cross was Kuntz’s shoulder to lean on as she coped with problems and challenges that seemed overwhelming at the time.

Years later, Kuntz was looking for ways to help military veterans through their own traumas when Apollo popped into her mind.

“I felt so empowered in my own life that I was like, ‘I’ve got to find a way to share this feeling,’” said Kuntz, a Las Vegas native who is working to turn idea into reality. Her new nonprofit equine-assisted therapy program, Withers for Warriors, plans to begin accepting clients in February.

Withers for Warriors will employ four psychologists and six horses to help adults struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) overcome issues like tendencies toward isolation, difficulty communicating and a lack of trust in friends and family, Kuntz said. The organization will focus on serving veterans, first responders and women who were victims of domestic violence.

She expects to be able to serve about six clients a day, each of whom will work one-on-one with a psychologist.

Research limited

There’s limited research to back up the effectiveness of equine-assisted therapy as an alternative to evidence-based PTSD care, though one study published last month by researchers at the University of New Mexico found the therapy may be comparable with existing alternatives.

Another study, published in September by Australian researchers found that equine-assisted therapy was useful in helping veterans with PTSD symptoms if a partner was involved in their care.

Nicole Anders, a clinical psychologist at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System who works hands-on with veterans dealing with PTSD, said equine-assisted therapy may be more beneficial for establishing routines for struggling veterans than in helping them overcome their traumas.

But it can certainly help those patients who are reintegrating into civilian life, she said.

“The opposite of avoidance is going out, and I think it really helps with that element of PTSD,” Anders said. “I think it’s lovely and it’s wonderful, but it’s not going to cure PTSD.”

Equine-assisted therapy may work by giving a person dealing with mental illness a new hobby in which they find happiness and purpose, she said.

‘Something to look forward to’

“Despite the fact that there’s not a lot of evidence and research … veterans do report it’s something positive that gives them something to look forward to,” Anders said. Withers for Warriors will join other valley-area organizations offering equine-assisted therapy, including Spirit Therapies, which Anders recommends to her clients.

J.J., a 15-year-old gray horse who says hello with a nudge and will gladly gulp down a cup of coffee, will be the first horse to provide that comfort at Withers for Warriors. But before he gets to work, there’s much to be done.

Kuntz and co-founder Ron Jones plan to construct a corral and office space at the Withers for Warriors North Las Vegas location.

They’re still seeking four licensed psychologists, and are in the process of adopting two horses.

Jones said the team also is working with insurance companies to add their service as a covered benefit.

At the end of the day, Kuntz said she hopes those dealing with traumas can feel empowered through interaction with horses.

“My goal is to help these people that are struggling feel like they have a new lease on life,” she said. “When you can develop the confidence in yourself to change your life, the sky is the limit.”

Petco Foundation donates $5K The Petco Foundation rewarded Withers for Warriors with a $5,000 grant to develop its equine-assisted therapy program. The award will go toward purchasing horses and transporting them to Las Vegas, according to a news release from Withers for Warriors. Some of the funds will also pay for food and other supplies for the horses. For more information on Withers for Warriors, visit www.withersforwarriors.com or call 702-763-7377.

