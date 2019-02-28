North Las Vegas VA center has bedside access to medical experts

Colleen Hammill, CCRN, calls in via a new telehealth partnership with the VA Midwest Health Care Network's Regional Tele-ICU System as the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony as it expands its intensive care unit capabilities at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center via a new telehealth partnership with the VA Midwest Health Care Network’s Regional Tele-ICU System in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

The VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas on Tuesday morning announced a new partnership with the agency’s national telehealth system for intensive care units.

Twelve rooms at the local facility will be equipped with the new Tele-ICU system, which provides staff with around-the-clock bedside access to experts at the VA’s network headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

When an “eLert” button is activated, an expert can teleconference into the room via a secure video link and offer assistance and care recommendations.

Nearly one in five VA ICU beds are equipped with Tele-ICU technology, with the capability currently at 28 facilities in 15 states, according to a news release.

The VA also recently began offering the service to the Department of Defense, with Nellis Air Force Base becoming the first DoD facility with the technology, the release said.

“By expanding our VA capabilities with a semi-virtual presence such as Tele-ICU, we are able to ensure our veterans have direct access to the same level of care and services, regardless of where they live,” said Dr. Ramu Komanduri, chief of staff of The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System.