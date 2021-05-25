NTSB: Full investigation of jet crash could take a year or more

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are on their way to the scene of a fatal fighter jet crash that occurred Monday in northeast Las Vegas.

Military personnel investigate an airplane crash near Nellis Air Force Base on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

The Draken US aircraft, a Dassault Aviation Mirage F-1 fighter jet, went down for unknown reasons in a residential area just south of Nellis Air Force Base shortly before 2:30 p.m., killing the pilot. The pilot was the only person on board, Nellis said in a news release.

Eric Weiss, spokesman for the NTSB, said Tuesday morning that the agency’s investigators are traveling to the scene. The agency expects to issue a preliminary report on the crash in roughly two weeks.

“On scene work could take 2-5 days,” Weiss said in an e-mail, adding that “the full investigation, with probable cause, can take 1 to 2 years to complete.”

The plane crashed into the yard of a home near East Lake Mead and North Nellis boulevards, causing a brief, intense fire that sent black smoke billowing into the air. The area where the plane crashed remained closed off by Las Vegas police early Tuesday.

Draken US is a Florida-based company that has been contracted since 2015 to provide “adversary air support” for the U.S. Air Force out of Nellis, according to the Nellis release and the company’s website. Draken US in a statement Monday evening acknowledged the death of its pilot, calling it a “tragic accident.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people and families affected by this event,” the statement read. “We are doing everything in our power to assist them in this time of need, and we are working closely with federal, state and local authorities.”

In the Nellis news release, base officials wrote: “The men and women of Team Nellis send our deepest condolences to the teammates, friends and family of our Draken wingman.”

