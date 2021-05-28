Over 7 decades, Thunderbirds flew in 7 jets

From the Thunderjet to the Fighting Falcon, these are Thunderbird team jets.

The F-105 Thunderchief, which the Thunderbirds flew for just six shows in 1964. (507th Fighter Wing, 507th Wing, 507th Tactical Fighter Group, 507th Fighter Group).

The Thunderbirds flew T-38 Talons from 1974-1981, the only period during which the team flew training aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tristin English)

F-16A Fighting Falcon is flown by the current Thunderbirds team and has been since 1983. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

The F-4E Phantom II principal air superiority fighters were flown by the Thunderbirds from 1969-1973, and were flown by the Navy and Air Force during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released)

An F-84F Thunderstreak, although it was only flown by the Thunderbirds during 1955-56, was the first jet to use a trailing smoke system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vernon R. Walter III/Released)

A time line of all the jets flown by the Thunderbirds.

F-84G Thunderjet (1953-1954)

Though it couldn’t exceed the speed of sound, the F-84G was deemed well-suited for aerobatic and demonstration maneuvers.

F-84F Thunderstreak (1955-1956)

The first Thunderbirds jet to use a trailing smoke system.

F-100 C Super Sabre (1956-1963); F-100 D Super Sabre (1964-1968)

With the move to the Super Sabre in 1956, the Thunderbirds became the world’s first supersonic aerial demonstration team.

F-105B Thunderchief (1964)

Safety concerns limited the use of the Thunderchief to but six shows in 1964 before the switch to the next plane was made.

F-4E Phantom II (1969-1973)

The Phantom was the principal air superiority fighter for both the Navy and Air Force during the Vietnam War.

T-38 Talon (1974-1981)

Following the oil crisis of 1973, the Thunderbirds switched to the Talon, which was more fuel efficient and required fewer crew members and equipment to maintain. It’s the only training aircraft ever flown by the team.

F-16A Fighting Falcon (1983-present)

The Thunderbirds return to flying a front-line fighter with the F-16A, one of the world’s most numerous fixed-wing aircraft in military service.