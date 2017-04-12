Pentagon announces Nevada home to unmanned-aircraft project

A Predator drone takes off from Creech Air Force Base at Indian Springs on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Pentagon recently announced that Nevada will become home to a nearly 20-year project regarding unmanned aircraft and the U.S. Air Force.

A property management company, URS Federal Services, which provides services to federal project, will “provide testing, tactics development, advanced training, (and) Joint and Air Force urgent operational need missions” in Nevada locations including the Nevada Test and Training Range, Creech Air Force Base and the Tonopah Test Range Airfield.

URS Federal Services competed for the estimated $3.6 billion contract and the work is expected to last until March 31, 2034, according to the Pentagaon.

Thomas Wilczek, aerospace and defense industry representative for the state of Nevada said the state is not part of this contract.

“This is exclusively a contract between the federal government and the successful bidder URS, to provide some type of remotely piloted aircraft services at the locations described,” he said.

Chris Walach, director of the Federal Aviation Administration-Designated Nevada UAS Test Site, said the more unmanned aerial system activity happening in Nevada, the better.

“Any time you’re bringing in contracts to the state of Nevada, the aviation industry benefits and it creates additional opportunities for those who reside here in Nevada,” Walach said.