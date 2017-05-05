Pilot error caused August helicopter crash that injured 4 crew members

An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from Nellis Air Force Base — similar to this one shown at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. — crashed at 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, at the Nevada Test and Training Range, injuring four crew members. (U.S. Air Force photo/Christopher Okula)

A Nellis Air Force Base rescue helicopter crashed Aug. 18 because the pilot over-corrected after a gunner warned that a trailing helicopter was closing too fast during a night training exercise, Air Combat Command said Thursday.

Four crew members were injured and the $21.9 million Pave Hawk helicopter was a total loss.

As the two helicopters converged “close to the ground” in mountainous terrain, the gunner “called for an immediate turn away from the other helicopter,” Air Combat Command officials said, citing the accident investigation board’s report.

“To avoid collision, the co-pilot made a 70-degree banked right turn. At this over-banked angle, the helicopter could no longer maintain altitude,” the command’s release read, adding that it “descended rapidly” then hit the ground and rolled.

Crew members were flown to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Although Nellis officials didn’t disclose the crash site’s location, the Review-Journal reported Aug. 19 that the helicopter went down northeast of Hiko in Lincoln County, where part of the Best of the Desert ‘Vegas to Reno’ off-road race course was closed because of the crash.

The HH-60G Pave Hawk was assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron at Nellis, a detached unit of the 23rd Wing at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.

The crash occurred the same day that a Vietnam War-era A-4K Skyhawk jet crashed about a mile north of Nellis near Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The jet operated by contractor Draken International was returning from the Nevada Test and Training Range after portraying an adversary during a weapons school training mission. The pilot ejected and was treated for minor injuries at the base hospital.

