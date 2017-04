Francis Pauc during a drone warfare protest at Trump International Las Vegas, Thursday, March 27, 2017. Keith Rogers Las Vegas Review-Journal

Anti-drone protesters cross the street to the Trump International Hotel on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Anti-drone protesters in front of the Trump International Hotel on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

A veterans for peace flag during a drone warfare protest at the Trump International Hotel on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

An anti-drone protester holds up the peace sign at the Trump International Hotel on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Anti-drone protesters at the Trump International Hotel on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

A large drone replica during a drone warfare protest at the Trump International Hotel on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

A ribbon hangs from an anti drone protester's hat at the Trump International Hotel on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Anti-drone protesters Leila Kirkconnell, from left, and Eleanor Levine at the Trump International Hotel on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

A replica of a drone missile during a drone warfare protest at the Trump International Hotel on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

An anti-drone protester crosses the street to the Trump International Hotel on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

An anti-drone protester wears a pin on his hat at the Trump International Hotel on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

An anti-drone protester wears pins on her hat at the Trump International Hotel on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Anti-drone protesters at the Trump International Hotel on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

An anti-drone protester wears a no drone shirt at the Trump International Hotel on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

A Veterans for Peace flag flaps in the breeze Thursday, March 27, 2017, behind a model of a Reaper drone during a drone warfare protest outside the Trump International building in Las Vegas. Keith Rogers Las Vegas Review-Journal

About 20 anti-drone warfare demonstrators converged Thursday, March 27, 2017, in front of the Trump International building in Las Vegas. Keith Rogers Las Vegas Review-Journal

Brian Terrell, co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence during a drone warfare protest at Trump International Las Vegas, Thursday, March 27, 2017. Keith Rogers Las Vegas Review-Journal

A day after seven anti-drone warfare activists were arrested in a civil disobedience action at Creech Air Force Base, about 20 protesters converged Thursday at Trump International in Las Vegas, including Francis Pauc.

“The name Trump is synonymous with the government we have right now,” he said.

No activists were arrested at Trump’s hotel, but police arrested three Thursday morning, two on U.S. Highway 95 and one at a camp near Creech, protest organizers said.