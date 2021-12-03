Rapping Army recruiter uses his music to inspire youth

A U.S. soldier is using his rap music to bring positive change and inspiration to Las Vegas youth.

A U.S. Army soldier is using his rap music to bring positive change and inspiration to Las Vegas youth. Though Master Sgt. Arlondo Sutton’s day typically consists of recruiting new soldiers, he is proving that living your dream while in the military is possible.

Sutton sat down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about how he got started making music and where he sees his talents going in the future.

RJ: What made you want to join the Army and how did music find its way in?

Arlondo Sutton: I joined following my high school track coach. Mr. Conley coached me for 4 years during high school and was a great mentor. I didn’t know the development I was getting from him was preparing me for the Army. When he passed away I wanted to follow in his footsteps because he was that father figure in my life.

RJ: How has your music and career influenced the younger generation?

AS: I have inspired so many people to join. Have videos with millions of views and if you watch on my Instagram (@1RookieBaby) you will see my road to success that a lot of people become very interested in. They share, like and comment.

RJ: What are people, kids, teens, sharing with you that makes this all worth it?

AS: They are sharing how it impacts them. Seeing me at the Super Bowl, celebrity football games, HLN, Fox News and so much more, they become very inspired.

RJ: What are you hoping to accomplish with your music and Army career moving forward?

AS: I’m hoping to become a bigger influencer and to one day perform at the BET Awards, MTV Awards or the iHeart Music Awards show.

RJ: What do you want people to know about you, your music, military or your overall message?

AS: I want people to know that I’m here to inspire you to make great decisions. Get your college paid for, choose a career, become a great leader. I have been in the Army for 17 years. I have been in a leadership role for over 15 years. I have bachelor’s and master’s degree in business. I want high school students to take the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test so that we can show them options about college or career fields. I’m very involved in the community, especially with the Metropolitan Police Department. We are working together to help people make good choices and to take advantage of the career opportunities.

RJ: How can people contact you if they need your help or guidance?

AS: Follow me on Instagram @1Rookiebaby and the @USARMY as we will provide answers to any questions.

You can also contact any Army recruiting office in Las Vegas or call 702-459-2123