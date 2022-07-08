Senior airman at Nellis base remembered for her selflessness

Brooklynn Fellure, 22, was killed in a car crash in North Las Vegas this week.

Members of the Nellis Air Force Base honor guard present the American flag to the family of Brooklynn Fellure, a veteran who died in a crash on July 4, during a memorial service at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Friday, July 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People attend a memorial service for Brooklynn Fellure, a veteran who died in a crash on July 4, at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Friday, July 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Nellis Air Force Base honor guard carry the casket of Brooklynn Fellure, a veteran who died in a crash on July 4, during a memorial service at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Friday, July 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Nellis Air Force Base honor guard lay down the casket of Brooklynn Fellure, a veteran who died in a crash on July 4, during a memorial service at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Friday, July 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Nellis Air Force Base honor guard participate during a memorial service for Brooklynn Fellure, a veteran who died in a crash on July 4, at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Friday, July 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mourners gather during a memorial service for Brooklynn Fellure, a veteran who died in a crash on July 4, at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Friday, July 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chris Fellure, father of Brooklynn Fellure, a veteran who died in a crash on July 4, speaks during Brooklynn's memorial service at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Friday, July 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The name of Brooklynn Fellure, a veteran who died in a crash on July 4, is seen on the side of an F-16 aircraft at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Friday, July 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chris Fellure, father of Brooklynn Fellure, a veteran who died in a crash on July 4, speaks during Brooklynn's memorial service at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Friday, July 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jessica Cortez, left, embraces Chris Fellure, father of Brooklynn Fellure, a veteran who died in a crash on July 4, during Brooklynn's memorial service at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Friday, July 8, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brooklynn Fellure lived her life for others.

The 22-year-old’s giving nature was described time and again Friday morning by family, friends and co-workers at a Nellis Air Force Base memorial service for the senior airman killed Monday in a car crash in North Las Vegas.

“Her whole recurring theme in life was to live, love and to just live the best life she could,” Fellure’s father, Chris, said. “Ever since she was little she’s cared about other people more than herself.”

In just one example, when Brooklynn Fellure was deployed to the East Coast to help refugees from Afghanistan as they arrived in the United States, her father said his daughter called him to express her frustration “because she couldn’t do enough” for the refugees.

“After my retirement my daughter came up to me and said, ‘Dad, I want to make a difference like you,’” Chris Fellure said. “And I said, ‘Brooklynn, you do what you want. I’m very proud of you whatever you do’ … I couldn’t have been more proud of her.

“Always had a drive in whatever she does. She always wanted to do the best, be the best. At the same time, she just wanted to be there for people.”

Brooklynn Fellure lost her life in a two-vehicle crash at Deer Springs Way and Gliding Eagle Street. North Las Vegas police have said she was a passenger in a car that was struck by a vehicle traveling nearly twice the 35 mph speed limit. The driver of the second vehicle, Brandon Iglesias, 18, was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving.

At Friday’s service, leaders from the Air Force said Fellure was a dedicated airman who worked in the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

“The absolute best reputation you can have in this unit,” said squadron commander Maj. Brandon O’Neil.

The service featured words of remembrance, a video tribute and the presentation of floral arrangements to Fellure’s parents, Chris and Lisa, and other family. Full military honors included a 21-gun salute, taps and a flag presentation.

Brooklynn Fellure’s friend Jessica Cortez said Brooklynn was a young woman who always had a smile on her face even when facing obstacles.

“She always went out of her way to help others and found that to be her calling in life,” Cortez said. “She was an accomplished woman at such a young age.”

