Southern Nevada VA seeking to hire 50 nurses at career fair

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center, located at 6900 N. Pecos Road in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a special Nurses Career Fair this week to try to fill about 50 local positions.

The fair will be held Monday and Tuesday at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, 6900 North Pecos Road, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The VA is seeking registered and licensed practical nurses to work in several areas, including medical and surgical inpatient wards, emergency medicine, women’s health, cardiology, critical and intensive care, outpatient primary care and mental health, the VA said in a news release.

“With our expansion of behavioral health services, the recent addition of a new 20-bed inpatient ward, upcoming opening of a 20-bed psychosocial residential rehabilitation treatment program ward; and enhanced coordination of veterans care in the community as part of the VA Mission Act, we need numerous nurses in a variety of roles,” Dr. Jennifer Strawn, associate director of patient care services and nurse executive, said in the release.

“Applying to work for the government — especially in the medical field — is oftentimes cumbersome. Our goal is to provide applicants who are interested in working for the VA with a quick and easy hiring process.”

Applicants should have at least one year of experience in nursing, be a graduate of a school of professional nursing program approved by the appropriate state-accrediting agency and either The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) or The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), the release said.

All interested applicants are asked to pre-register for the event and download, complete and print out application forms prior to attending by visiting go.usa.gov/xm7av.

For more information about the career fair, contact LaShaun Parker, 702-791-9000 ext. 14131 or email lashaun.parker@va.gov, or Alison Gregory, 702-219-4996 or email alison.gregory@va.gov in the local VA system’s human resources office.

