Thunderbird pilot ejected during training exercise in California, Air Force says

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds during their performance during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Thunderbird pilot was hospitalized on Wednesday after they were ejected during a training mission in California, a U.S. Air Force spokesperson said.

The pilot, who was not identified, was “safely ejected” from a F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft at about 10:45 a.m., the Air Force spokesperson said in a statement. The pilot’s condition has stabilized and they are receiving additional care, according to the statement.

BREAKING: A F-16C Fighting Falcon with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, has crashed to the south of Trona Airport near Death Valley, California. The pilot successfully ejected with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/g7pXtab5ZM — TheScannerGuy (@Lafayette_Grant) December 3, 2025

The crash is under investigation and further details will be released by the Air Force base’s public affairs office. Additional information was not released.

