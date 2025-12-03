58°F
Thunderbird pilot ejected during training exercise in California, Air Force says

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds during their performance during the Aviation Nation at Nellis A ...
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds during their performance during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
December 3, 2025 - 1:17 pm
December 3, 2025 - 1:17 pm
 

A Thunderbird pilot was hospitalized on Wednesday after they were ejected during a training mission in California, a U.S. Air Force spokesperson said.

The pilot, who was not identified, was “safely ejected” from a F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft at about 10:45 a.m., the Air Force spokesperson said in a statement. The pilot’s condition has stabilized and they are receiving additional care, according to the statement.

The crash is under investigation and further details will be released by the Air Force base’s public affairs office. Additional information was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com.

