Thunderbird pilot ejected during training exercise in California, Air Force says
The pilot, who was not identified, was “safely ejected” from a F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft at about 10:45 a.m., the Air Force spokesperson said in a statement.
The pilot, who was not identified, was “safely ejected” from a F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft at about 10:45 a.m., the Air Force spokesperson said in a statement. The pilot’s condition has stabilized and they are receiving additional care, according to the statement.
BREAKING: A F-16C Fighting Falcon with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, has crashed to the south of Trona Airport near Death Valley, California. The pilot successfully ejected with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/g7pXtab5ZM
— TheScannerGuy (@Lafayette_Grant) December 3, 2025
The crash is under investigation and further details will be released by the Air Force base’s public affairs office. Additional information was not released.
