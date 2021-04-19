72°F
Military

Thunderbirds to fly over Las Vegas Valley Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2021 - 10:16 am
 
The Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas on Monday, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. On Sunday ...
The Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas on Monday, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. On Sunday, Thunderbird had their final aerial demonstration of the year at the Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show in Sanford, Florida. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were scheduled to perform a flyover the Las Vegas Valley between noon and 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Thunderbirds are returning to Nellis Air Force Base from the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida, according to a statement from the squadron. The performance was the first of the new show season and debuted the unit’s new show sequencee.

“East Route: the formation will start flying at low altitudes at Fiesta Station and head west before turning at the South Point Casino. Then, it will soar over eastbound down the Las Vegas strip into North Las Vegas and land at Nellis Air Force Base.”

Takeoff was delayed by about 45 minutes due to inclement weather in Florida, according to a Twitter post. The Thunderbirds are still expected between noon and 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

