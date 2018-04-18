Thunderbirds to resume training after deadly crash

The Air Force’s elite Thunderbird demonstration squadron will return to the skies as an investigation into a deadly April 4 crash at the Nevada Test and Training Range outside Las Vegas continues, the unit’s commander announced Wednesday.

The Thunderbirds perform during Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Lt. Col. Kevin Walsh said in a statement that the squadron based at Nellis Air Force Base will resume practice flights over the training range to maintain “our team’s proficiency with the demanding maneuvers of our air demonstration.”

The statement did not specify exactly when the training flights would resume. It also did not say when the team would resume participating in air shows around the country.

Walshh noted that the resumption of training comes as the investigation into the crash that killed Maj. Stephen Del Bagno, 34, continues.

“Concurrent with these flights, we are supporting a robust investigation process to ensure the highest levels of safety in our operations,” Walsh said. “This team and its leadership are taking a long, hard look at our processes and training to ensure we are performing our mission the right way and mitigating risk.”

Del Bagno’s F-16 fighter jet crashed during a routine training flight on the test range, killing the pilot.