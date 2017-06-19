ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Military

Town halls to help ex-Nevada Test Site workers, survivors

By Keith Rogers Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2017 - 3:49 pm
 

Cold War Patriots, a Denver-based nonprofit advocacy group for Cold War workers in the nation’s nuclear weapons complex, will host town hall meetings this week to help former Nevada Test Site workers and survivors file claims.

Information on seeking health-care benefits and compensation under Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act will be provided. The town halls will be held Tuesday at Texas Station in North Las Vegas and Thursday at the Nugget Hotel in Pahrump.

Both meetings are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Military Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like