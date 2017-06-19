Town halls to help ex-Nevada Test Site workers, survivors

Final test preparations at a drill site on the DOE's Nevada Test Site in October 1981. Prior craters from underground tests dot the landscape. (National Nuclear Security Administration)

Cold War Patriots, a Denver-based nonprofit advocacy group for Cold War workers in the nation’s nuclear weapons complex, will host town hall meetings this week to help former Nevada Test Site workers and survivors file claims.

Information on seeking health-care benefits and compensation under Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act will be provided. The town halls will be held Tuesday at Texas Station in North Las Vegas and Thursday at the Nugget Hotel in Pahrump.

Both meetings are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.