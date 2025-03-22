Two local veterans set to participate in winter sports event in Colorado

A pair of Southern Nevada veterans are set to participate in the 39th annual National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic in Colorado.

Participants make their way down the Veterans Day parade route on 4th Street in downtown Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Two Southern Nevada veterans are set to participate in the 39th annual National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic in Colorado. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pair of Southern Nevada veterans are set to participate in the 39th annual National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic in Colorado, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said.

According to a news release, Harold Yago, 48, of Las Vegas, and Charles Hensel, 66, of Henderson, will take part in the clinic, which takes place from March 31 through April 5 in Aspen, Colo.

Yago is a U.S. Air Force veteran, while Hensel is a Marine Corps veteran, the news release said.

During the event, close to 400 veterans are expected to take part in downhill skiing, sled hockey, scuba diving, snowmobiling, rock climbing and several other adaptive sports activities.

The event, which started in 1987, “has helped Veterans who live with physical disabilities and wounds unseen overcome obstacles and challenge their perceived limitations,” the news release said.

“The Winter Sports Clinic epitomizes the strength, courage, and determination of our Veterans,” said Mike Kiefer, acting director of the Department of Veterans Affairs, in the news release.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.