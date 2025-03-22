75°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Military

Two local veterans set to participate in winter sports event in Colorado

Participants make their way down the Veterans Day parade route on 4th Street in downtown Las Ve ...
Participants make their way down the Veterans Day parade route on 4th Street in downtown Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Two Southern Nevada veterans are set to participate in the 39th annual National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic in Colorado. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Nevada’s Nellis and Creech Air Force bases ordered to remove DEI content
Former Nevada National Guard sergeant Allison Bailey died on March 4, 2023, at the age of 33. ( ...
Mother files suit against Nevada National Guard after daughter’s tragic death
The body of a victim is covered with a blanket as members of security forces inspect the site w ...
US service member among 4 killed in southern Philippines plane crash
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, right, pats Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles ...
Air Force restores use of Tuskegee Airmen training videos
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2025 - 5:01 pm
 

A pair of Southern Nevada veterans are set to participate in the 39th annual National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic in Colorado, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said.

According to a news release, Harold Yago, 48, of Las Vegas, and Charles Hensel, 66, of Henderson, will take part in the clinic, which takes place from March 31 through April 5 in Aspen, Colo.

Yago is a U.S. Air Force veteran, while Hensel is a Marine Corps veteran, the news release said.

During the event, close to 400 veterans are expected to take part in downhill skiing, sled hockey, scuba diving, snowmobiling, rock climbing and several other adaptive sports activities.

The event, which started in 1987, “has helped Veterans who live with physical disabilities and wounds unseen overcome obstacles and challenge their perceived limitations,” the news release said.

“The Winter Sports Clinic epitomizes the strength, courage, and determination of our Veterans,” said Mike Kiefer, acting director of the Department of Veterans Affairs, in the news release.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The body of a victim is covered with a blanket as members of security forces inspect the site w ...
US service member among 4 killed in southern Philippines plane crash
The Associated Press

The aircraft was conducting a routine mission “providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support at the request of our Philippine allies,” the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, right, pats Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles ...
Air Force restores use of Tuskegee Airmen training videos
By Tara Copp and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

The swirl of confusion reflects an ongoing struggle as leaders across the Defense Department try to purge diversity mentions from their websites and training.

 
Key takeaways from Pete Hegseth’s confirmation hearing
By Mary Clare Jalonick and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary, publicly faced senators for the first time after weeks of questions from Democrats — and praise from Republicans — about his “unconventional” resume.

MORE STORIES