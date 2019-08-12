US military says Marine from Colorado has died in Iraq

The Pentagon says Gunnery Sgt. Scott A. Koppenhafer died after being engaged by enemy small-arms fire while conducting combat operations.

Gunnery Sgt. Scott A. Koppenhafer (U.S. Department of Defense)

WASHINGTON — U.S. military officials have identified a Marine who died Saturday in Iraq as 35-year-old Gunnery Sgt. Scott A. Koppenhafer of Mancos, Colorado.

In a statement Sunday, the Pentagon says Koppenhafer died after being engaged by enemy small-arms fire while conducting combat operations. In an earlier statement, the U.S. military said a service member had died during an Iraqi Security Force mission in Ninewah province, Iraq, while advising and accompanying the ISF during a planned operation.

Koppenhafer was assigned to the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.