VA extends COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to veterans 65 and up

Those in the 65-69 age group will have their first to get a shot at a first-dose walk-in vaccine clinic on Sunday at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas is seen on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will begin providing the COVID-19 vaccine to veterans 65 through 69, starting with a first-dose walk-in vaccine clinic from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, according to a news release.

First doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to the first 1,000 veterans who register for the event at the VA Medical Center, which already had been vaccinating veterans 70 and up, by calling 702 791-9185. If demand exceeds that, eligible veterans will be scheduled for a later date.

Veterans who have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will not be able to receive their second dose at this event, the VA said.

Traffic will be limited to a single point-of-entry through the west entrance to the medical center. Veterans interested in receiving the vaccine must be enrolled with VA before arriving at the clinic, with no on-site enrollment services available, it said.

The VA also announced it had canceled a scheduled vaccine clinic in Pahrump on Sunday, but that a Saturday event would go on as planned.

The Southern Nevada VA has so far delivered more than 18,000 doses of the vaccine, it said.