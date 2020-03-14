VA hospital in North Las Vegas drops valet service, delays events

The VA medical center also will halt participation in all public outreach events until April 30, though medical appointments and all VA operations continue as normal.

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center, located at 6900 N. Pecos Rd., North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas has announced it will suspend valet service and postpone upcoming events due to the novel coronavirus.

The first reported case of COVID-19 in Nevada occurred at the VA medical center, according to the Southern Nevada Health District, which announced the case March 5.

A spokesman for the hospital confirmed on Monday that several members of the medical staff are under home quarantine after exposure to a patient.

The VA has cancelled the following events:

— The National Nutrition Month Health Fair, at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center Auditorium on Wednesday, March 18. There is no reschedule date as of now.

— The Women’s History Month High Tea at Three Square Food Bank on March 21 has been rescheduled for June 20.

— The National Vietnam War Veterans Day Observance scheduled for March 27 have been canceled for 2020. Vietnam-era Veterans interested in receiving a commemorative 50th anniversary pin, should contact vhalaspao@va.gov.

— The Henderson Vet Center 10-Year Anniversary Celebration on April 1 has been tentatively rescheduled for the fall.

— The Southern Nevada Veterans Community Engagement Board Health and Wellness Fair and VA Veterans Town Hall at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center on April 4 will be be rescheduled for September or October.

The VA is also ceasing participation in all public outreach events until April 30.

There have been no cancellations of VA medical appointments and all VA operations continue to function as normal, according to a hospital spokesman.

“While the Centers for Disease Control still considers COVID-19 to be a low threat to the general American public, the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is paying special attention to it,” a press release said.

“As part of this process, everyone who enters the campus will be pre-screened. This may lengthen entry times, so patients are advised to allow for that when arriving for their appointments.”

The VA is encouraging veterans and staff to take preventative actions, such as washing their hands with soap for 20 seconds, avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth, stay home when sick and using alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.