Military

Veterans cemetery in Boulder City breaks ground on expansion

January 26, 2023 - 3:11 pm
January 26, 2023 - 3:11 pm
 
Emil Moreau, middle, and other Southern Nevada Patriot Guard Riders stand assembled for a groun ...
Emil Moreau, middle, and other Southern Nevada Patriot Guard Riders stand assembled for a groundbreaking ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attendees gather for a groundbreaking ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Boulder City.
Attendees gather for a groundbreaking ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Boulder City Mayor Joe Hardy speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony at the Southern Nevada Vet ...
Boulder City Mayor Joe Hardy speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attendees stand for the Pledge of Allegiance during a groundbreaking ceremony at the Southern N ...
Attendees stand for the Pledge of Allegiance during a groundbreaking ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Attendees stand and salute for the Pledge of Allegiance during a groundbreaking ceremony at the ...
Attendees stand and salute for the Pledge of Allegiance during a groundbreaking ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for an expansion at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

The project will add more than 5,400 new in-ground burial plots, as well as more than 5,700 above-ground niches. Boulder City Mayor Joe Hardy, who gave remarks at the event, was among the dignitaries in attendance.

Chris Naylor, superintendent for the cemetery, estimates the expansion will add seven to 10 more years of burial availability.

“We already own the land,” Naylor said. “We’re just developing the land to add more burial spots.”

New roads, roundabouts, sidewalks and landscaping also will be added to the cemetery.

Work on the expansion is expected to begin Feb. 6 and conclude around Aug. 8. It’s being funded through a Department of Veterans Affairs grant of more than $5 million, with some additional funding coming from the state government.

The veterans cemetery is the second “busiest” state-level cemetery in the country — with more than 50,000 interments of eligible veterans — because of Southern Nevada’s large number of military veterans.

Naylor noted that a veteran does not need to have been a Southern Nevada resident to be buried there.

“We get people from all over the country that are buried here,” Naylor said. “If they received an honorable discharge, and they met the requirements for burial benefits, then they can be buried here.”

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com.

