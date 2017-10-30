Veterans get rousing welcome home in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Twenty-four World War II and five Korean War veterans got a welcome back to remember Sunday after a trip they won’t soon forget.

World War II Veteran Vernon Koenig is greeted at McCarran International Airport after returning to Las Vegas from Washington, D.C. from an Honor Flight Southern Nevada, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Koenig was accompanied with 23 other WWII Veterans and five Korean War Veterans for a three-day visit to see several of the war monuments and memorials that stand in their honor. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

World War II Veteran Joe Pena is greeted at McCarran International Airport after returning to Las Vegas from Washington, D.C. from an Honor Flight Southern Nevada, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Pena was accompanied with 23 other WWII Veterans and five Korean War Veterans for a three-day visit to see several of the war monuments and memorials that stand in their honor. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Twenty-four World War II and five Korean War veterans got a welcome back to remember Sunday after a trip they won’t soon forget.

The 29 veterans arrived at McCarran International Airport after a Washington, D.C. trip made possible by Honor Flight Southern Nevada.

The organization flew the veterans to the nation’s capital on Friday to visit war monuments and memorials that stand in their honor.

Upon their return to McCarran on Sunday, the veterans were greeted by dozens of well-wishers waving American flags and carrying handmade signs. Among the well-wishers were many members of local scouting organizations.

Honor Flight takes care of all costs associated with the veterans’ travel.