Veterans in need find services, resources at Las Vegas event

U.S. Navy veteran Fernando Gonzales, 56, and Sergio Bustillos, 30, share a laugh when they realize they both went to Rancho High school during the U.S.VETS-Las Vegas Veterans Stand Down at Big League Dream Park in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Michael Mosley, 61, left, and U.S. Army veteran William "Scotty" Donaldson, 58, look for interview clothes with volunteer Jackeline Oelschlager during the U.S.VETS-Las Vegas Veterans Stand Down at Big League Dream Park in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Michael Mosley, 61, gets help with his tie from photographer Mikel Conrad during the U.S.VETS-Las Vegas Veterans Stand Down at Big League Dream Park in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

U.S. Army veteran William "Scotty" Donaldson, 58, poses for photographer Mikel Conrad during the U.S.VETS-Las Vegas Veterans Stand Down at Big League Dream Park in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Ronald Gibson of Reliance Security, left, sets up a job interview with U.S. Marine veteran Alfred Taylor during the U.S.VETS-Las Vegas Veterans Stand Down at Big League Dream Park in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Marine Corps. veteran Alfred Taylor moved to Las Vegas for love, but ended up on the streets.

He later visited the U.S. VETS office on Bonanza Road, seeking employment and a place to live, Taylor said. On Wednesday, he attended the 2019 Las Vegas Veterans Stand Down, and by 2 p.m. he had already landed a job interview.

“I plan on staying here for good, finding a place to stay,” he said. “And, now, hopefully, secure a good job.”

Taylor was among at least 26 veterans who were interviewed or employed during the all-day event at Big League Dreams Sports Park. The stand down, which returned this year after a one-year hiatus, offered a variety of services including employment, education and benefits, dental and medical assistance, counseling and housing placement.

Some veterans listened to advice on financial planning, while others tried on professional business attire and posed for head shots.

Approximately 800 veterans attended this year’s event, which marked the 15th stand down hosted by U.S. VETS, organizers said.

Open to all veterans, the event targeted veterans needing employment assistance and those without a place to live, or who are at risk of losing their housing.

This year, more than 20 veterans were placed in transitional or permanent housing. Other veterans who brought eviction notices got their rent paid.

“We provided all the things, hopefully, that veterans need under one roof to make it easy for them to access,” said Shalimar Cabrera, executive director of the nonprofit U.S. VETS. “And hopefully to turn into long-term outcomes that will help make a difference in their lives.”

