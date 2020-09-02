96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Military

Veterans procession celebrates 75th anniversary of end of World War II

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2020 - 12:28 pm
 

A procession of cars from downtown Las Vegas to Las Vegas Boulevard Wednesday morning celebrated the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Several vehicles carried WWII veterans, including 103-year-old 1st Lt. Vincent Shank. He was a bombardier navigator, who was shot down and became a prisoner of war.

The procession was sponsored by Honor Flight Network, which organizes flights for veterans from WWII and the Korean and Vietnam wars, to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to those who have fought in wars.

MOST READ
1
MGM, Wynn layoffs indicative of larger problem in US hotel industry
MGM, Wynn layoffs indicative of larger problem in US hotel industry
2
Vegas restaurant owners face anger, criticism after Sisolak visit
Vegas restaurant owners face anger, criticism after Sisolak visit
3
Las Vegas attorney charged with writing $400K in bad checks
Las Vegas attorney charged with writing $400K in bad checks
4
Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential election now ‘coin flip’
Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential election now ‘coin flip’
5
‘Smear’ effort: UFC’s Dana White wants sex-tape lawsuit dismissed
‘Smear’ effort: UFC’s Dana White wants sex-tape lawsuit dismissed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST