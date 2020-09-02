Veterans procession celebrates 75th anniversary of end of World War II

A procession of cars from downtown Las Vegas to Las Vegas Boulevard Wednesday morning celebrated the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

1st Lt. Vincent Shank, a 103-year-old World War II veteran, waves during the procession for the 75th anniversary of the commemoration of the end of WWII as it travels down Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Martin Wittmier, procession organizer with Spotlight Senior Services, checks out the procession for the 75th anniversary of the commemoration of the end of WWII as it travels down Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nina Ten, independent marketing director for Spotlight Senior Services, places an American flag on her car's antenna before the start of the procession for the 75th anniversary of the commemoration of the end of World War II on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The procession for the 75th anniversary of the commemoration of the end of World War II travels down Main Street on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The procession for the 75th anniversary of the commemoration of the end of World War II travels down Main Street on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The procession for the 75th anniversary of the commemoration of the end of World War II travels down Main Street on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Several vehicles carried WWII veterans, including 103-year-old 1st Lt. Vincent Shank. He was a bombardier navigator, who was shot down and became a prisoner of war.

The procession was sponsored by Honor Flight Network, which organizes flights for veterans from WWII and the Korean and Vietnam wars, to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to those who have fought in wars.