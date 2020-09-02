Veterans procession celebrates 75th anniversary of end of World War II
A procession of cars from downtown Las Vegas to Las Vegas Boulevard Wednesday morning celebrated the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Several vehicles carried WWII veterans, including 103-year-old 1st Lt. Vincent Shank. He was a bombardier navigator, who was shot down and became a prisoner of war.
The procession was sponsored by Honor Flight Network, which organizes flights for veterans from WWII and the Korean and Vietnam wars, to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to those who have fought in wars.