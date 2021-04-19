Watch the Thunderbirds fly over the Las Vegas Valley
The Thunderbirds returned to Nellis Air Force Base from the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida, according to a statement from the squadron.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performed a flyover over the Las Vegas Valley around 1:40 p.m. Monday.
The Thunderbirds were returning to Nellis Air Force Base from the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida, according to a statement from the squadron. The performance was the first of the new show season and debuted the unit’s new show sequence.
The squadron flew over the west hills of the valley before turning at the South Point and traveling east down the Strip into North Las Vegas.
Takeoff was delayed by about 45 minutes due to inclement weather in Florida, according to a Twitter post.
