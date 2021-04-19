88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Military

Watch the Thunderbirds fly over the Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2021 - 10:16 am
 
Updated April 19, 2021 - 3:32 pm
The Thunderbirds fly over the west hills on their return to Nellis AFB as seen from the Legacy ...
The Thunderbirds fly over the west hills on their return to Nellis AFB as seen from the Legacy Club atop of the Circa on Monday, April 19, 2021 in Las Vegas. They kicked off their show season Saturday at the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas on Monday, April 19, 2021. The team flew back home after ki ...
The Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas on Monday, April 19, 2021. The team flew back home after kicking off their show season Saturday at the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas on Monday, April 19, 2021. The team flew back home after ki ...
The Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas on Monday, April 19, 2021. The team flew back home after kicking off their show season Saturday at the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas on Monday, April 19, 2021. The team flew back home after ki ...
The Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas on Monday, April 19, 2021. The team flew back home after kicking off their show season Saturday at the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Thunderbirds fly over the World Market Center on their return to Nellis AFB as seen from th ...
The Thunderbirds fly over the World Market Center on their return to Nellis AFB as seen from the Legacy Club atop of the Circa on Monday, April 19, 2021 in Las Vegas. They kicked off their show season Saturday at the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Thunderbirds fly over the west hills on their return to Nellis AFB as seen from the Legacy ...
The Thunderbirds fly over the west hills on their return to Nellis AFB as seen from the Legacy Club atop of the Circa on Monday, April 19, 2021 in Las Vegas. They kicked off their show season Saturday at the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Thunderbirds fly over the west hills on their return to Nellis AFB as seen from the Legacy ...
The Thunderbirds fly over the west hills on their return to Nellis AFB as seen from the Legacy Club atop of the Circa on Monday, April 19, 2021 in Las Vegas. They kicked off their show season Saturday at the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Thunderbirds fly over Interstate 15 on their return to Nellis AFB as seen from the Legacy C ...
The Thunderbirds fly over Interstate 15 on their return to Nellis AFB as seen from the Legacy Club atop of the Circa on Monday, April 19, 2021 in Las Vegas. They kicked off their show season Saturday at the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Thunderbirds fly south of the Strip on their return to Nellis AFB as seen from the Legacy C ...
The Thunderbirds fly south of the Strip on their return to Nellis AFB as seen from the Legacy Club atop of the Circa on Monday, April 19, 2021 in Las Vegas. They kicked off their show season Saturday at the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performed a flyover over the Las Vegas Valley around 1:40 p.m. Monday.

The Thunderbirds were returning to Nellis Air Force Base from the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida, according to a statement from the squadron. The performance was the first of the new show season and debuted the unit’s new show sequence.

The squadron flew over the west hills of the valley before turning at the South Point and traveling east down the Strip into North Las Vegas.

Takeoff was delayed by about 45 minutes due to inclement weather in Florida, according to a Twitter post.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

