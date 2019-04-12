World War II aircraft on display in Henderson — VIDEO

A P-40 Warhawk, the newest addition to the Collings Foundation Wings of Freedom Tour, sits on the tarmac at Henderson Executive Airport on Thursday, April 11, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Bombardier’s view from the nose of a B-17 Flying Fortress, part of the Wings of Freedom Tour as it flies over Lake Mead National Recreation Area on it’s way to Henderson Executive Airport on Thursday, April 11, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The view from a waist gunner’s 50-caliber machinegun in a B-24J Liberator looks out at the “Tondelayo”, a B-25 Mitchell bomber, both a part of the Wings of Freedom Tour at Henderson Executive Airport on Thursday, April 11, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Clayton Harding, right, watches as Jim Catlin and his grandson Booker Catlin turn one of the props of a B-17 Flying Fortess before takeoff at Bullhead City Airport in Arizona on Thursday, April 11, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Clayton Harding, left, helps Jim Catlin and his grandson Booker Catlin turn one of the props of a B-17 Flying Fortess before takeoff at Bullhead City Airport in Arizona on Thursday, April 11, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A big piece of history landed at Henderson Executive Airport on Thursday.

The Wings of Freedom Tour brings restored WWII aircraft to the valley. The five planes include the B-17 Flying Fortress Nine O Nine,” B-24 Liberator “Witchcraft,” B-25 Mitchell “Tondelayo” and two fighters — a P-51 Mustang “Toulouse Nuts” and a P-40 Warhawk made famous by serving with the Flying Tigers.

The aircraft will be on display at the Henderson airport from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. General admission to explore the aircraft is $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12. They also offer 30-minute flight experiences and actual “stick time” in the fighters for additional fees.