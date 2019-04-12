World War II aircraft on display in Henderson — VIDEO

A big piece of history landed at Henderson Executive Airport on Thursday.
The Wings of Freedom Tour brings restored WWII aircraft to the valley. The five planes include the B-17 Flying Fortress Nine O Nine,” B-24 Liberator “Witchcraft,” B-25 Mitchell “Tondelayo” and two fighters — a P-51 Mustang “Toulouse Nuts” and a P-40 Warhawk made famous by serving with the Flying Tigers.
The aircraft will be on display at the Henderson airport from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. General admission to explore the aircraft is $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12. They also offer 30-minute flight experiences and actual “stick time” in the fighters for additional fees.