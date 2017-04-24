WWII, Korean War veterans arrive to grand welcome home in Las Vegas

Zoe Christensen, 12, from left, Caroline Caballero, 12, Katherine Briggs, 13, and Christina Vincenti, 12, wait for veterans to arrive at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 23, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review Journal @rookie__rae

Twenty-nine veterans got a heroes’ welcome home Sunday afternoon, arriving at McCarran International Airport to a roar of cheers, dozens of personalized signs and scores of handshakes and thank-yous.

The veterans were returning from a trip to Washington D.C. organized by the nonprofit Honor Flight Southern Nevada. During their three-day visit, the veterans toured several monuments and memorials honoring those who served.

One WWII veteran was overwhelmed by the reception the veterans received upon their return Sunday afternoon.

“I don’t think I deserve this much attention,” said teary-eyed Gloria Saucier, who served in flight operations for the Marine Corps. “I’m so impressed. So many people came out and they were thanking me. I can’t tell you how much this means to me – to all of us.”

During their three-day visit, the 17 World War II and 12 Korean War veterans, ranging from 83 to 99, visited the WWII, Iwo Jima, Korean War Veterans, Vietnam Veterans and the United States Navy memorials. Additionally, the veterans laid a wreath at Arlington National Ceremony.

Roughly 200 people from all walks of life lined up to wave tiny flags, shake hands with the veterans and thank them for the sacrifices they made for the country.

At least 20 different Girl Scout troops were present to cheer on the veterans.

“It’s nice to see the veterans and honor them and thank them,” 8-year-old Payton Boren said.

“We want to show them that this generation has not forgotten them or the sacrifices that they made for this country,” said Gretchen Grierson, leader for Girl Scout Troop 77. “It was also great because the girls were able to have a personal experience with a part of history.”

Members of the organization Pinups for Patriots dressed in vintage clothing to show their gratitude.

“Patriotism is very important for me,” group member Melanie Pavlides said. “If not for these people I wouldn’t have my freedom.”

WWII veteran Hap Bledsoe and his wife, Cynthia, held a poster reading “Free Kisses 4 World War II Vets.”

He took the Honor Flight last year in October and realized what a “life-changing” journey it was.

“The trip was so wonderful and I appreciated it so much that I wanted to be here today to show my support,” said Bledsoe, who served as a Merchant Marine. “It’s so easy to be forgotten.”

Jaxson Tucker, 9, was so excited to see his great-grandfather, Allan Shields, that he gave him a tight hug right away and said, “I’ve missed you so much.”

Shields, who served as a Navy Signalmen 1st class, couldn’t stop smiling.

“It was a wonderful trip. I loved every minute of it,” he said. “It was a very emotional trip because it brought back memories, both good and bad, but really, I was on top of the world.”

Paramedic Shanon Powell, who traveled with the veterans as a guardian, understands the power of the honor flights, having seen his own father’s reaction during a 2014 Honor Flight.

“My father didn’t realize that what he did for our country was important,” Powell said. “He was never thanked for it. This trip gives veterans a sense of closure and peace.”

The trip was made possible through a $80,000 grant donated by the Englestad Family Foundation. The journey included round-trip airfare, ground transportation, lodging and meals.

A second Honor Flight is being scheduled for October to accommodate veterans, including many from the Korean War.

“There were lots of smiles and lots of tears today,” said Belinda Morse, executive director of Honor Flight Southern Nevada. “Everyone was getting overwhelmed seeing their families and friends come out to support them. There was a lot of excitement on their faces. It was awesome. This is what makes this journey worth it.”

For more information, visit honorflightsouthernnevada.org.

