May 20, 2017 - 8:11 am

Dayden Farris, 8, was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Friday near Penwood Avenue and Arville Street. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police announced a child who went missing Friday afternoon was found safe on Saturday.

Dayden Farris, 8, was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Friday near Penwood Avenue and Arville Street. Police reported at 12:45 p.m. Farris was found with the help of an “alert parent.”

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.