Mistrial ruled in case of starved baby

ELKO — A judge declared a mistrial in the retrial of a northeast Nevada woman whose 7-month-old daughter starved to death in 2005.

It wasn’t immediately clear if prosecutors planned to seek another trial for 25-year-old Salvana Fernandez.

Elko County District Court Judge Mike Memeo sent the four-man, eight-woman jury home Wednesday, after being told they had been deadlocked for more than a day.

Fernandez was convicted in June 2006 of child abuse or neglect causing substantial bodily harm in the death of Monica Uribe.

But the Nevada Supreme Court granted her a new trial, saying jurors were given improper instructions.

An autopsy showed the child weighed a little over 8 pounds when she was pronounced dead Feb. 6, 2005, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.