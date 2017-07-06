Mohave County coroner IDs 2 men who drowned Monday

Two 38-year-old men drowned in Mohave County on Monday in separate, unrelated incidents, the Mohave County coroner’s office said Thursday.

Lake Mohave is seen near Willlow Beach, Ariz. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two 38-year-old men drowned in Mohave County on Monday in separate, unrelated incidents, the Mohave County coroner’s office said Thursday.

At about 9 a.m. Monday, the body of a man who went missing Sunday evening was recovered from the Colorado River in Bullhead City. He was Christopher Jacot, the coroner’s office said.

Jacot recently had moved to Bullhead City, according to the coroner’s office, although the Bullhead City Police Department previously reported that the man was a California resident.

Less than an hour later, Lake Mead National Recreation Area officials received notice that someone had yelled for help and slipped under water at Lake Mohave. A bystander at Lake Mohave recovered the man’s body about 30 minutes later.

The drowning victim was Rene Ortega-Castellanos, according to the Mohave County coroner’s office. His city of residence is unknown, but the Mohave County coroner identified him as a California resident.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.