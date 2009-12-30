Montana defensive coordinator to join Hauck at UNLV

University of Montana defensive coordinator Kraig Paulson says he is following former head coach Bobby Hauck to UNLV.

Paulson, who was Hauck’s assistant the last seven years and his defensive coordinator the last five, said Tuesday he did not get a formal interview for the Griz head coaching job and decided to follow Hauck. The Plentywood native played running back for the Griz from 1983 to 1986 and also served as defensive coordinator at UM during the 1998 and 1999 seasons.

Hauck, whose teams posted an 80-17 record in seven seasons at his alma mater, was named the new head coach at UNLV earlier this month. His UM teams advanced to the FCS title game three times.