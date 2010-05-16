Montandon counting on supporters to get out 64,000 votes

4479766-3-4

Among a political candidate’s most precious resources is time. And it’s sometimes hard to tell how well Mike Montandon is using his.

With little more than a month before Nevada’s June 8 primary, Montandon’s breakfast with about 20 Lutheran senior citizens is devoid of a direct appeal why they should vote for him as the Republican nominee for governor.

Instead, he is chatting about genealogy , explaining in great detail how he traces his family name to the town of Montandon in the Franche-Comté region near the border of France and Switzerland.

Eventually, after a sidebar on how his wife Antoinette’s family name was Americanized when her ancestors arrived from England, Montandon arrives at his point.

Every genealogical expedition arrives at one of two conclusions, he said: "Either you hit royalty or you hit a dead end. Because if you weren’t royalty there is no reason to write down your genealogy."

Whether the Montandon name ends up under the word "governor" in a future edition of Political History of Nevada depends on his ability to convince voters his long-shot candidacy doesn’t represent a dead end for their vote.

Montandon, former mayor of North Las Vegas, is bending ears on just about any subject voters want to discuss — in restaurants, living rooms and on Facebook.

His goal is 64,000 votes — one at a time, if necessary — that he thinks it will take to pull off a political upset of front-runner Brian Sandoval, a former federal judge and Nevada attorney general, and incumbent Gov. Jim Gibbons in the GOP primary.

Montandon uses gentle persuasion to present himself as an uncompromising conservative, offering his sometimes controversial views in a friendly and detailed style that draws listeners into discussions about policy and philosophy.

Montandon believes their votes will follow, and professes, "I don’t really pander."

■ ■ ■

So far, Montandon’s time, politics and style haven’t produced much in terms of traditional poll numbers.

The latest statewide survey of Republican voters by Mason-Dixon Polling & Research, released Friday, shows Sandoval with 45 percent of the vote and Gibbons with 27 percent. Montandon is a distant third with 6 percent.

He said a lack of traction in the polls makes it hard to raise money from traditional sources, but disputes any notion it shows his campaign lacks credibility.

His campaign’s targeted nature leaves his voters underrepresented in traditional polls, Montandon said: "We know who the people are who are going to vote for me, basically by name. These aren’t polls. These are names."

He likens the situation to his first mayoral run in 1997 when, at age 33, he knocked off longtime North Las Vegas councilman Theron Goynes by 10 percentage points after late polls had him losing the race in a city where Democrats hold a major registration advantage.

"I found my 5,000 people and got them to the polls," he said.

Without the money to rely on traditional TV advertising, he tries to connect with individual voters in person, on Facebook or through his website, which contains the most detailed policy statements of any major candidate in the race.

Montandon’s Facebook followers, 3,591 through Friday, are more than Sandoval’s and Gibbons’ combined, and he has a similar advantage on Twitter.

"We’re doing everything we have always done in all of our mayor campaigns and that is find our voters, identify them and get them out," Montandon said. "You, the media, view it as a legitimate campaign when you see money being spent on media. That is not necessarily the case."

A phone-bank script in Montandon’s North Las Vegas campaign headquarters shows what volunteers look for in identifying his voters. It prompts callers to ask voters if they want to protect traditional marriage, support nuclear energy research at Yucca Mountain, believe in vouchers as a means to increase school choice and whether they are pro-life.

If the potential voter answers "yes," the volunteers count them as "politically aligned with Mike Montandon."

■ ■ ■

Sandoval and Gibbons don’t appear worried about Montandon, much less willing to share with him their time in the campaign spotlight.

Sandoval turned down an April 30 debate with Montandon at The Orleans because Gibbons wasn’t participating, passing up the chance to make his case before an estimated 800 conservative voters in attendance and thousands more who might listen in on the radio.

Montandon was on stage by himself, overshadowed by a lively debate among candidates for the U.S. Senate and House .

Gibbons ignores Montandon altogether. The incumbent governor’s campaign focuses on attacking Sandoval as a pseudo-conservative who changes views with the political wind while presenting Gibbons as a true, consistent conservative.

Indeed, Montandon and Gibbons could split the conservative vote, giving Sandoval the nomination.

"I think that has always been Mike’s fear, I’m sure that is Jim’s fear and I’m sure that is what Brian Sandoval is hoping," said Steve Wark, a political consultant and local radio host who has advised Montandon.

The latest polling, however, shows Sandoval with a clear lead over both major opponents combined, with Montandon not much of a factor.

Montandon has forced Sandoval and Gibbons to spend time tweaking their messages about Yucca Mountain, which he uses to distinguish his campaign.

From the beginning, Montandon has said Nevada should welcome the chance to acquire and store radioactive waste from nuclear power plants.

But nuclear storage opponents, led by Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., and joined by Gibbons and Sandoval, say such a plan is dangerous in part because it involves transporting hazardous material through communities en route to the proposed site.

Polls also have shown Nevadans oppose proposals to store nuclear waste at the site.

Montandon sees it differently.

He said Nevada should view the waste as an opportunity to make the state an integral player in a national nuclear power revival, as long as the plan involves more than storage.

"What I want to do is bring spent nuclear fuel here and figure out how to make it the most valuable asset for the future of our energy policy," Montandon said. "If you ask it that way, it does become popular."

In an April 22 candidate forum in Las Vegas both Sandoval and Gibbons, each of whom have fought the Yucca Mountain proposal, stuck to their stances against waste storage at the site but opened the door to proposals that would include safe research projects that create jobs.

Montandon said it shows his time hammering away at the Yucca Mountain issue is making a difference: "Otherwise Gibbons and Sandoval wouldn’t be changing their positions like they have."

■ ■ ■

Montandon also distinguishes his campaign from the others by presenting himself as the only true social conservative in the race.

During campaign stops he criticizes Sandoval’s support for a 2009 law that afforded same-sex life partners legal advantages similar to those of heterosexual married couples.

And he contrasts his own lifestyle — that of a married, Mormon father of five — with Gibbons, embroiled in a messy public divorce that includes allegations he was unfaithful to first lady Dawn Gibbons.

Sandoval has been unwilling to highlight such issues, saying Gibbons’ personal life isn’t relevant to his performance as governor. But Bryon Geddes, Montandon’s campaign manager, said Gibbons’ tumultuous home life is fair game.

During the meeting with the Lutheran seniors, Geddes whispered to an observer that Americans’ culture of forgiveness toward personal transgressions has gone too far.

"In politics, it is to a fault," Geddes said. "Your behavior after 5 o’clock is just as important as your behavior between 9 and 5."

At other campaign stops, Montandon emphasizes his enthusiasm for guns and the home-school education he and his wife provide for their children.

Antoinette Montandon said her role as a stay-at-home mom, gardener, teacher and supporter of her husband is "an ideal world" for their family:

"I really do come from the ideal family in the sense of good examples."

She grows peaches, tomatoes, chiles, onions, squash and lettuce, shops twice a year for clothes, sews and tries to teach her children and others about achieving freedom through agrarian independence and adherence to principles set forth by the Founding Fathers.

It works, she said, because her husband provides financial and moral support necessary for the family to thrive. He currently works as a government affairs consultant for a local construction company.

"My mother just taught me how to live frugally. So we plan for what we want and if it is something that we need, we alter the budget so we can get what we need. It is how I was raised and it is what I try to teach my children," she said. "He never complains about what I put on the table. He is always so complimentary of whatever I cook and he eats it. That is a huge support."

Antoinette Montandon said she and her husband collaborate equally on major decisions at home and play complementary roles as patriarch and matriarch of the family.

"The basic unit of government is a family. If you can govern your family, you can govern a city, a community a state or a nation," she said. "He wants me to succeed as a woman. That is what a governor’s role is. A governor provides and creates an environment where people succeed."

The Montandons’ biblical approach to family life squares with classic conservative ideals for society, but doesn’t leave much room for alternative lifestyles.

His campaign website says he will "protect the sanctity of marriage."

Antoinette Montandon takes a step further, saying relation­ships between same-sex partners are less fulfilling than heterosexual marriages because, in her view, they lack complementary male and female characteristics.

"Being married to a man, I know that I am a better person because he sees things so differently than I do," she said.

In same-sex partnerships, "there would be no room for personal growth in that kind of relationship. That is not right."

■ ■ ■

The Montandon message of smaller, decentralized government and moral clarity resonates with some conservative voters who respect the anti-tax views of Gibbons but have grown weary of his personal life.

And with the state mired in a deep economic recession, some are frustrated that at times Gibbons has appeared aloof from the Legislature and unwilling to reach out for help from conservative activists.

Chris Wahl, 42, a limousine driver, and his wife, Elissa, hosted a house party for Montandon to interact with voters.

"I know he has strong moral values; that is what I like," Wahl said. "I don’t want to see another John Edwards or Jim Gibbons situation."

■ ■ ■

Tess Stuart, a Montandon volunteer who attended the party, voted for Gibbons in 2006 but was put off by reports of his handling of the Legislature, and by the suggestion a second term would be different.

"He waited in his office to see if anybody would go down and talk to him. Suddenly the last three years don’t count now," Stuart said of Gibbons.

Bill Miller of Carson City, who owns the race car parts manufacturing company Bill Miller Engineering, agrees with Gibbons’ anti-tax philosophy but said he will support Montandon in part because Gibbons "doesn’t have a chance in hell."

Miller said he was generally apolitical until the 2008 election. He views federal health-care legislation as government intrusion and resents the notion that tax increases could divert money he earns to people who don’t pay taxes.

"I can’t go steal money from somebody to give it to somebody else. I actually have to make money," he said. "The Legislature only takes. They contribute nothing to society."

Miller said he and Montandon "think alike."

■ ■ ■

Montandon detractors paint a different picture.

They highlight allegations of ethics violations during his tenure as mayor and accuse him of underhanded campaign tactics.

Much of the energy behind the criticisms comes from Democratic activist and former political opponent Andres Ramirez. Ramirez instigated a complaint against Montandon with the Nevada Commission on Ethics, one of which resulted in a $500 fine.

In that case, Montandon admitted he failed to disclose on campaign documents his role in a company that never conducted any business.

He was listed as an officer of the Tonopah & Tidewater Railroad, the name of a defunct Nevada rail company Montandon’s friend Mitchell Truman registered when he realized it was available.

News reports on the 2005 complaint said the company had no assets, employees or clients. Montandon said he merely agreed to be listed because Truman, a rail enthusiast, thought it would be fun to own the name.

He regrets not hiring a lawyer to handle the case, which he said would have stopped the commission from deeming the incident a willful violation.

"It was stupid. I walked in and I basically admitted guilt," Montandon said. "It was virtually a transcription error and it is going to hound me forever as an ethics violation."

In a second case, Ramirez questioned whether Montandon should have disclosed a $50,000 contribution from the family of gaming pioneer Benny Binion when the North Las Vegas City Council voted on zoning changes that benefited the Binion family.

Ramirez, who was running for mayor against Montandon, said the incident "didn’t pass the smell test."

The North Las Vegas city attorney determined Montandon had done nothing wrong. Ethics experts quoted in news accounts of the incident agreed no laws appeared to have been broken but disagreed over whether Montandon should have made the disclosure.

A third case, before the ethics commission in 2001, was related to allegations he should have disclosed a business relation­ship. It was dismissed by the commission in a 4-2 vote. Commission chairman Peter Bernhard admonished Montandon, though, and said elected officials should have their "antennae on full blast" when it comes to disclosing potential conflicts of interest.

In addition to the disclosure questions, Ramirez criticizes Montandon for a campaign dispute in which Montandon sought charges from police against Ramirez.

That dispute stemmed from accusations Ramirez stole Montandon campaign signs. Ramirez admitted taking the signs, but said it was because owners of property where they were posted said they didn’t approve of them and wanted them replaced with Ramirez signs.

Ramirez said he tried to return the signs to Montandon but that his opponent was more interested in using the dispute to score political points.

"He was sending out a very clear message that I’m some young Hispanic criminal that can’t be trusted," said Ramirez, who supports Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rory Reid. "I just think people who are willing to sink that low for an election obviously aren’t statesmen."

And whether it be blatant misrepresentation or simply flubbing the facts, Montandon on at least one occasion had trouble with accuracy.

At one campaign stop, he described a trip to Lyon County to meet with the superintendent of schools.

Montandon said the district impressed him because the small school district didn’t have a free-standing building for administrators.

He used the anecdote to support a point that school districts in Clark County and elsewhere should be broken up to reduce administrative overhead.

Later, when his campaign was told Lyon County School District superintendent Caroline McIntosh said she didn’t recall a meeting with Montandon and that the district does have an administrative building, he revised the statement.

He said he met with deputy superintendent Keith Savage and that the meeting was held at a school, not because there was no administrative facility but because that was more convenient for Savage.

"They do have an administrative office," Montandon said. "That was disclosed to me after we met."

■ ■ ■

Whatever the view of Montandon, one thing is clear: He is a long shot.

Sig Rogich, a former adviser to Gibbons and longtime Republican consultant, said without money from traditional benefactors it will be difficult for Montandon. Sandoval has higher name recognition and the money to mobilize voters to go to the polls.

"You still have to spend money to get them to the polls," said Rogich, who added that he is not involved in the gubernatorial race. "He may have 60,000 voters identified, but you are going to have to reach out to them and make sure they are prepared to vote."

Wark said Montandon has a chance because the number of voters in the primary will be low, which favors ground-intensive strategies over broad campaigns fought on the airwaves.

"It is a very, very small universe. But that is the only universe that, at least the Montandon campaign, as far as I know, has really concentrated on talking to," Wark said. "Those types of surprises occur when you have a candidate like Mike Montandon running this kind of race from day one."

For Montandon, a June 8 victory will be the logical return on the time he has invested in a campaign strategy to win voters one-by-one:

"You have just nicked away so much that the opponent doesn’t even know they are bleeding to death before they are losing."

Contact reporter Benjamin Spillman at bspillman@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861.

