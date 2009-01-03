More predictions for 2009 and a CES preview

**Note** This is my column that was scheduled to appear in the Saturday editions of the Review-Journal and reviewjournal.com. Enjoy…al

More predictions for the year ahead, and a peek at my itinerary for the International Consumer Electronics Show, set to kick off Jan. 8.

• Wireless networks will continue to grow. Look for more WiMax networks to spring up in cities across the country. Think of WiMax as Wi-Fi on steroids.

Many people today have a Wi-Fi network in their home, connecting their computers wirelessly to the Internet. If you’re in range of an open wireless connection you can get online. A few of you take that a step further, and “borrow” a neighbor’s wireless network.

WiMax is one step closer to truly ubiquitous bandwidth, which means enabled devices in large, defined areas – say an entire city – can always be connected to the Net. I saw a WiMax demo last year at CES, and I suspect another this year. You can learn more at (www.wimax.com).

• Photo storage and sharing will continue to be a growing industry. A week doesn’t go by without at least one or two pitches from public relations folks for coverage of a photo site or digital photo frame company. Sites like Flickr, Snapfish, Kodak and Webshots keep springing up with “cheaper, faster, bigger” solutions for your digital media storage — including video and music files.

If you don’t have an account on at least one online photo site, you will.

• The digital conversion industry will blossom. There’s a new generation of machines that convert analog media (photos, 35 mm slides, vinyl records, cassette tapes) into digital replicas. Most of the units retail for about $100 and connect easily to your computer. There are also Web businesses that provide conversion services. I see both the do-it-yourself and send-it-away varieties growing in 2009.

This time of year my in box is packed with messages touting the benefits of the latest hardware, software, or online service. I get personal invitations to interview tech company CEOs and am asked to schedule time at booths on the CES convention floor.

In non-CES times I may get 250 to 300 e-mail messages daily. Add another 100 to 150 to that during December and early January. One thing I should have asked Santa for is for PR folks to actually read the areas of interest form I submit when I sign-up to cover any tech show.

That would mean no pitches for coverage of the latest big-screen, flat-screen or wireless screen anything. No press releases followed by calls asking for coverage of home audio systems and an end to e-mails featuring wireless faucets.

Aren’t all faucets wireless?

I’ll start my CES coverage early, attending a pre-CES show the night before the opening and two other press-only events featuring smaller booths and knowledgeable representatives – and a lot less walking.

