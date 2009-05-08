Mother charged with neglect

A North Las Vegas mother was arrested this week on a felony charge of child neglect after her 3-month-old daughter stopped breathing and died while with a caregiver.

3544627

A North Las Vegas mother was arrested this week on a felony charge of child neglect after her 3-month-old daughter stopped breathing and died while with a caregiver.

Police said 26-year-old Xochito Gaxiola’s charge is unrelated to the girl’s death, which is still under investigation.

The charge is related to allegations that Gaxiola repeatedly abandoned the child by leaving her with various caregivers and showing “reckless disregard for the child’s well-being,” police said.

Her four other children previously have been removed from her care by Child Protective Services, police said.

The girl was in the care of an unrelated caregiver on Tuesday when the infant stopped breathing in an apartment at 3301 Civic Center Drive.

Medical personnel took the child to North Vista Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.