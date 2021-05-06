Mother’s Day spending to hit record high in Nevada

The Retail Association of Nevada estimates that Mother’s Day spending in the Silver State will reach an all-time high.

(Getty Images)

Nevadans, along with other Americans, are likely to spend more on gifts for Mother’s Day this year.

The Retail Association of Nevada estimates that Mother’s Day spending in the Silver State will reach an all-time high – at $447.7 million – buoyed by increased COVID-19 vaccinations rates, growing consumer confidence and household incomes boosted by a new round of stimulus checks.

Across the country, spending will likely also reach a new high of $28.1 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

Byran Wachter, senior vice president of RAN, said the upcoming Sunday holiday could be the first time that some families will physically come together since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year’s spring and summer celebrations were cut short by the pandemic, and with many Nevadans being fully vaccinated, Mother’s Day 2021 could mark the first time some families will be getting together with extended relatives since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wachter said in a news release Wednesday.

And with most of the country easing COVID-19 restrictions – including here in the valley, with the state’s goal of having all Nevada counties open to 100 percent capacity by June 1 – retailers are preparing for summer celebrations and festivities.

“We are seeing consumer confidence growing every day, and retailers are preparing for spring and summer celebrations to begin to reach pre-pandemic levels,” added Wachter.

Best-sellers for Mother’s Day

Greeting cards are the most popular gift item for mom this year, RAN said, with 72 percent of survey respondents planning to spend a combined $14.8 million in Nevada.

Flowers, too, remain popular. RAN estimates that more than $42.3 million will be spent on floral gifts this year. For some Las Vegas Valley flower shops, that’s good news, and they are busier than ever fulfilling orders.

Michelle Jones, owner of Flowers by Michelle, said she’s brought on more staff – designers and delivery drivers – ahead of mom’s special day.

She said the week leading up to Mother’s Day is one of the busiest of the year. Jones said that she’s been working 12- to 18-hour shifts and that she expects to see a push in sales on Saturday and Sunday from last-minute shoppers.

Like in previous years, fresh bouquets are often perfect gifts for moms.

“Number one sellers, for sure, are the mix spring, fresh flower bouquets,” said Jones, adding that roses, orchids, hydrangea tulips, and blooming plants are always in demand. She said the hottest color this year, for Mother’s Day, is purple.

It’s one of the best times to purchase flowers.

“During springtime, we have a lot of product coming in; We get a lot of products from California but all around the world as well,” Jones said.

A global supply chain issue has also affected the U.S. floral industry, with a shortage of some varieties of flower products, specific vases, and other items. Jones said she’s fortunate that most of the products she has ordered have arrived at her North Buffalo Drive shop without issue.

Web orders, Jones said, reached a crescendo in 2020 as state capacity requirements limited walk-in traffic. Flower sales rose last year because of the pandemic. And sales are expected to continue.

“Interestingly enough, last year, our industry saw a big increase, simply because people couldn’t go see their mother or their family members, and so they sent flowers as a sentiment instead,” she said.

Mother’s Day, Jones said, is about celebrating the mom, or a mother figure, in one’s life “whether that woman has children of her own or not.”

“We have a lot of people who send flowers to their neighbor or to a dear friend who’s been a great influence in their life,” she added. “Flowers are a great way to show appreciation, love and admiration to someone special.”

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.