Motorcyclist critically hurt in central Las Vegas crash

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

The crash was reported about 6:10 p.m. near Rancho and Alta drives, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said. The motorcycle rider was taken to nearby University Medical Center in critical condition.

Metro’s fatal crash team is investigating, Holmes said.

