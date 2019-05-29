74°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
News

Motorcyclist critically hurt in central Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2019 - 9:34 pm
 

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

The crash was reported about 6:10 p.m. near Rancho and Alta drives, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said. The motorcycle rider was taken to nearby University Medical Center in critical condition.

Metro’s fatal crash team is investigating, Holmes said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada State Legislature building in Carson City. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pending measures pile up for Nevada lawmakers in final week
By Bill Dentzer / RJ Capital Bureau and Colton Lochhead / RJ Capital Bureau

As lawmakers focus on bills to enact the state’s two-year budget, plenty of policy measures — from collective bargaining for state employees to marijuana regulation — await action in Carson City.