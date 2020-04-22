Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the east Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicles. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called after an accident was reported about 1:05 p.m. near Hollywood Boulevard and North Access Road, south of East Charleston Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center after the crash, police said. Roads in the area were closed Wednesday afternoon.

Further information was not immediately available.

