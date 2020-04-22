88°F
News

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2020 - 2:37 pm
 

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the east Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers were called after an accident was reported about 1:05 p.m. near Hollywood Boulevard and North Access Road, south of East Charleston Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center after the crash, police said. Roads in the area were closed Wednesday afternoon.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

