47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

$1.35B Mega Millions jackpot is game’s 2nd highest

The Associated Press
January 10, 2023 - 1:59 pm
 
Updated January 10, 2023 - 9:49 pm
A Mega Millions lottery slip is displayed at Lucky Mart in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. A ...
A Mega Millions lottery slip is displayed at Lucky Mart in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
A Mega Millions customer displays her ticket for the estimated jackpot of $1.1 Billion at the F ...
A Mega Millions customer displays her ticket for the estimated jackpot of $1.1 Billion at the Fuel On Convenience Store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in D ...
Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Mega Millions lottery slips are displayed at Lucky Mart in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. A ...
Mega Millions lottery slips are displayed at Lucky Mart in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Mega Million cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9 ...
Mega Million cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.

The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9.

The new jackpot drawing on Friday night will be another milestone in the game, Mega Millions said in a statement early Wednesday.

“Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever,” Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in the statement.

The only Mega Millions jackpot larger than Friday’s prize is the $1.53 billion won in South Carolina in 2018, Mega Millions said.

The largest jackpot in the U.S. to date was a $2.04 billion Powerball won by a single ticket in California in November.

The estimated $1.35 billion jackpot in the next drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $707.9 million.

There have been 25 drawings over three months since the last time a player matched all six numbers and claimed the jackpot.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize gr

Not in Nevada

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is not played in Nevada. Area players must buy tickets in Arizona or California.

MOST READ
1
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
2
FBI joins investigation of terror attack on MGM Mega Solar Array
FBI joins investigation of terror attack on MGM Mega Solar Array
3
$500 spin turns into $200K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
$500 spin turns into $200K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
A’s appear to be down to 1 potential Las Vegas ballpark site
A’s appear to be down to 1 potential Las Vegas ballpark site
5
LETTER: DMV puts the squeeze on senior citizen
LETTER: DMV puts the squeeze on senior citizen
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A bump stock is displayed on March 15, 2019, in Harrisonburg, Va. A Trump administration ban on ...
Nevada lawmakers ‘disappointed’ in block on bump stock ban
By Jessica Hill / RJ

A Trump administration ban on bump stocks — devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic weapons after an initial trigger pull — was struck down Friday by a federal appeals court.

Crane operator Ricky Kapuschinsky, with AAA Crane, gets ready to lift uprooted trees on Capitol ...
California braces for potential floods
The Associated Press

The National Weather Service warned of a “relentless parade of atmospheric rivers” — storms that are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.

Venezuelan migrants pray at the camping site outside the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Pas ...
Biden makes first check of US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism
By Colleen Long The Associated Press

Biden’s nearly four-hour visit to El Paso was highly controlled. He encountered no migrants except when his motorcade drove alongside the border and about a dozen were visible on the Ciudad Juárez side.

 
California gets brief lull after damaging ‘bomb cyclone’
By Martha Mendoza, Brian Melley and John Antczak The Associated Press

The next round of severe weather was predicted to arrive in Northern California on Friday night and spread south into the central region during the weekend, increasing flooding concerns due to already saturated soil. Heavy snow was forecast for the Sierra Nevada.

 
McCarthy survives long struggle to win Speaker in 15th round
By Lisa Mascaro and Farnoush Amiri The Associated Press

Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks.

More stories for you
No winner for Mega Millions; jackpot jumps to $940M
No winner for Mega Millions; jackpot jumps to $940M
No winning tickets drawn in $685M Mega Millions jackpot
No winning tickets drawn in $685M Mega Millions jackpot
No tickets match all Mega Millions numbers; jackpot rises to $1.1B
No tickets match all Mega Millions numbers; jackpot rises to $1.1B
House approves $1.7 trillion spending bill with aid for Ukraine
House approves $1.7 trillion spending bill with aid for Ukraine
‘It’s an honor to be by your side,’ Biden tells Zelenskyy
‘It’s an honor to be by your side,’ Biden tells Zelenskyy
Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape in Los Angeles
Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape in Los Angeles