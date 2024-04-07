57°F
$1.3B Powerball jackpot, 4th fourth-largest ever, delayed

The jackpot for the Saturday, April 6, 2024, Powerball jackpot is $1.3 billion, according to officials. A Powerball lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2024 - 5:26 pm
 
Updated April 6, 2024 - 8:21 pm

The fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in history— $1.3 billion — has been delayed.

The all-cash prize, if won and claimed, would be $608.9 million minus taxes.

One participating lottery needed additional time to complete required pre-draw procedures, which are to protect the security and integrity of the Powerball game.

“Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn,” a statement posted to powerball.com. stated. “This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process.

“When the required pre-draw procedures are complete, the Powerball drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors,” the posted statement concluded.

Nobody has won the jackpot since Jan. 1 when a single ticket purchased at a Michigan grocery store won $824 million ($425.2 million cash) jackpot.

The largest Powerball jackpot – and the largest U.S. lottery prize ever won — was $2.04 billion by a ticket purchased in California in November 2022, according to the lottery.

A Mega Millions jackpot of $1.13 billion ($537.5 million all cash) was won by a ticket buyer in New Jersey on March 26.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

