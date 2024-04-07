$1.3B Powerball jackpot, 4th fourth-largest ever, won in Oregon

Israel finds the body of a hostage killed in Gaza, while talks will resume on a cease-fire

American families of hostages in Gaza say they don’t have time for ‘progress’ in cease-fire talks

The jackpot for the Saturday, April 6, 2024, Powerball jackpot is $1.3 billion, according to officials. A Powerball lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in history— $1.3 billion — has finally been won.

The Associated Press reported Sunday that a player in Oregon won the jackpot, which has a cash value of $621 million if they decide to take a lump sum.

The winning numbers drawn early Sunday morning were: 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and the red Powerball 9.

One participating lottery needed additional time to complete required pre-draw procedures on Saturday, which are to protect the security and integrity of the Powerball game, said a statement on powerball.com.

“Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn,” a statement posted to powerball.com. stated. “This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process.

Nobody had won the jackpot since Jan. 1 when a single ticket purchased at a Michigan grocery store won $824 million ($425.2 million cash) jackpot.

The largest Powerball jackpot – and the largest U.S. lottery prize ever won — was $2.04 billion by a ticket purchased in California in November 2022, according to the lottery.

A Mega Millions jackpot of $1.13 billion ($537.5 million all cash) was won by a ticket buyer in New Jersey on March 26.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.