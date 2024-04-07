$1.3B Powerball jackpot Saturday is fourth-largest ever
The all-cash prize, if won and claimed, would be $608.9 million minus taxes.
The fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in history— $1.3 billion — is on the line for Saturday’s 8 p.m. PDT drawing.
Nobody has won the jackpot since Jan. 1 when a single ticket purchased at a Michigan grocery store won $824 million ($425.2 million cash) jackpot.
The largest Powerball jackpot – and the largest U.S. lottery prize ever won — was $2.04 billion by a ticket purchased in California in November 2022, according to the lottery.
A Mega Millions jackpot of $1.13 billion ($537.5 million all cash) was won by a ticket buyer in New Jersey on March 26.
