$1.3B Powerball jackpot Saturday is fourth-largest ever

The jackpot for the Saturday, April 6, 2024, Powerball jackpot is $1.3 billion, according to officials. A Powerball lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in history— $1.3 billion — is on the line for Saturday’s 8 p.m. PDT drawing.

The all-cash prize, if won and claimed, would be $608.9 million minus taxes.

Nobody has won the jackpot since Jan. 1 when a single ticket purchased at a Michigan grocery store won $824 million ($425.2 million cash) jackpot.

The largest Powerball jackpot – and the largest U.S. lottery prize ever won — was $2.04 billion by a ticket purchased in California in November 2022, according to the lottery.

A Mega Millions jackpot of $1.13 billion ($537.5 million all cash) was won by a ticket buyer in New Jersey on March 26.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.