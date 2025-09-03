82°F
Nation and World

$1.4B Powerball jackpot up for grabs Wednesday after 40 drawings without a winner

Powerball play slips are seen Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walke ...
Powerball play slips are seen Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
The Associated Press
September 3, 2025 - 9:08 am
 

DES MOINES, Iowa — An estimated $1.4 billion lottery jackpot will be up for grabs Wednesday night thanks to dozens of drawings without a big winner.

The massive Powerball prize is the sixth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot. It’s a result of 40 consecutive drawings stretching over the summer without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers.

No one has won the grand prize since May 31, and the 41st drawing on Wednesday will be just one fewer than the record set last year.

All of that losing stems from Powerball’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million, though lottery officials note that the odds are far better for the game’s many smaller prizes. There are three drawings each week.

The $1.4 billion jackpot is for a winner who opts to receive 30 payments over 29 years through an annuity. Winners almost always choose the game’s cash option, which for this drawing would be an estimated $634.3 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

While tickets can’t be purchased in Nevada due to a ban in the state’s constitution, those hoping to try their luck at the drawing can buy tickets if they make a drive for them.

Those who want to play Powerball and other lotto games often trek to The Lotto Store, which sits just across the state line in California, to buy tickets.

