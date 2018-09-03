1 body found, 3 still missing after Colorado River boat crash

Authorities recovered one body and continued to search for three other missing boaters on Monday after a weekend collision between two vessels on a popular stretch of the Colorado River along the Arizona-California border.

Law enforcement search an area of the Colorado River near Moabi Regional Park in Southern California on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, where two boats collided Saturday night. Four people out of 16 involved in the crash are missing. (San Bernardino County Sheriff)

Map of boat collision Saturday night, Sept. 1, 2018, on Colorado River at California-Arizona border. (AP)

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Division of Boating Safety assist in the search of an area of the Colorado River near Moabi Regional Park in Southern California on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. Two boats collided on the river Saturday night and four people remain missing. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

MOABI REGIONAL PARK, Calif. — Authorities recovered one body and continued to search for three other missing boaters on Monday after a weekend collision between two vessels on a popular stretch of the Colorado River along the Arizona-California border.

A recreational boat carrying 10 people and another vessel with six people on board collided head-on Saturday night along the well-traveled stretch of the river, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Both boats sank, and passing boaters pulled crash victims from the water. Nine people were injured, with two in critical condition, authorities said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Authorities said on Monday they found the body of Christine Lewis, 51, of Visalia, California. She had earlier been listed as one of four people missing after the crash.

A search continued for two other women and one man.

An adult woman flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas following a deadly boat collision on the Colorado River along the Arizona-California border was listed in “fair condition” on Monday as authorities continued to search for the bodies of three missing boaters.

UMC spokeswoman Danita Cohen said she could not identify the woman or provide specifics on her condition due to privacy laws, but added, “Anyone in fair condition would not be unconscious and would be awake and alert.”

The woman was among more than a dozen people ejected from the boats in the crash, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said.

None of the boaters was wearing life jackets, which aren’t required but are recommended by authorities, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Shuster said.

The crash occurred between two popular marinas and near Moabi Regional Park, as people enjoyed the Labor Day weekend.

Helicopters have been deployed as part of the search, and authorities have scoured the shoreline. Divers have been sent into the river, which can run as deep as 30 feet (9 meters).

“These efforts will continue until all of those who are missing and unaccounted for have been located,” Shuster told reporters.

Authorities closed off a stretch of the river where the search was taking place.

