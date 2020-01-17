58°F
Nation and World

1 dead, 1 hurt in Lake Tahoe avalanche, sheriff says

The Associated Press
January 17, 2020 - 12:13 pm
 
Updated January 17, 2020 - 12:25 pm

At least one person has died and another was seriously injured Friday in an avalanche at a Northern California ski resort, the Placer County sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

The Sierra Avalanche Center warned of dangerous avalanche conditions for all elevations, stating on its website that there was “a high degree of uncertainty in regards to snowpack instability near and below treeline.”

A storm that swept through Northern California on Thursday dumped up to 25 inches of snow at the top of the resort, said Edan Weishahn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Reno. She said 1 to 2 feet of snow fell in the surrounding mountains over a 24-hour period.

An avalanche at Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On its website, Alpine Meadows Ski Resort touts itself as a “picturesque playground for families and off-the-radar thrill-seekers.” The property has more than 100 trails across 2400 acres, groomed runs and chalet-style lodges. The resort is in Tahoe City and about 7 miles from Lake Tahoe.

