101°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near school in Mississippi

The Associated Press
August 22, 2019 - 12:16 pm
 

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. — One person is dead and another hurt after a shooting near a Mississippi elementary school.

WLIN-FM radio reports the shooting happened about 2 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Highway 43 North and 4th Avenue in Kosciusko.

Officials say Kosciusko Upper Elementary was placed on lockdown shortly after the shooting.

Chief of Police Herbert Drew has not yet released details of whether the gunman is in custody, what sparked the shooting or the victims’ names.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Man pinned, killed in NYC elevator accident
The Associated Press

Police say it appears that the 30-year-old man was trying to get out of the elevator when it continued going downward and trapped him.

In a photo taken Jan. 1, 2015, giraffe are seen in the Kriger National Park, South Africa. An i ...
Giraffes move step closer to endangered species protection
By Jamey Keaten The Associated Press

Nations around the world moved Thursday to protect giraffes as an endangered species for the first time, drawing praise from conservationists and scowls from some sub-Saharan African nations.

In a file photo dated Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, Rohingya refugees shout slogans during a protest ...
UN report condemns sexual violence by Myanmar military
By Grant Peck The Associated Press

Sexual violence carried out by Myanmar’s security forces against the country’s Muslim Rohingya minority was so widespread and severe that it demonstrates intent to commit genocide as well as warrants prosecution for war crimes and crimes against humanity, a U.N. report charged Thursday.

Presidential candidate and former congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks with the media outside the W ...
Walmart to rebuild interior, reopen El Paso store after mass shooting
By Cedar Attanasio and Jill Bleed The Associated Press

Walmart plans to reopen the El Paso store where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting this month, the retail giant said Thursday, but the entire interior of the building will first be rebuilt.

A protestor holds a sign reading "God bless Hong Kong" during a demonstration by stud ...
Hong Kong students plan 2-week class boycott for protest demands
By Kelvin Chan The Associated Press

University student leaders said Thursday they’ll call for a boycott of the start of classes to pressure the government to respond to the protest movement gripping the city since June.

In a Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., s ...
Sanders’ $16T climate plan builds on Green New Deal
By Juana Summers The Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has released a $16.3 trillion climate plan that builds on the Green New Deal and calls for the U.S. to move to renewable energy across the economy by 2050.