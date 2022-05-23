90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

1 dead, 2 badly hurt after California cliff fall

The Associated Press
May 23, 2022 - 2:43 pm
 
An onlooker stands near an ocean cliff in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Monday, May 23, 2022. F ...
An onlooker stands near an ocean cliff in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Monday, May 23, 2022. Four people fell off a Southern California ocean cliff in the early morning darkness on Monday and a man was killed and two women were critically injured, authorities said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A woman strolls along an ocean cliff in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Monday, May 23, 2022. Fou ...
A woman strolls along an ocean cliff in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Monday, May 23, 2022. Four people fell off a Southern California ocean cliff in the early morning darkness on Monday and a man was killed and two women were critically injured, authorities said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Small waves crash into the beach surrounded by cliffs in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Monday, ...
Small waves crash into the beach surrounded by cliffs in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Monday, May 23, 2022.Four people fell off a Southern California ocean cliff in the early morning darkness on Monday and a man was killed and two women were critically injured, authorities said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Two women stand near an ocean cliff in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Monday, May 23, 2022. Four ...
Two women stand near an ocean cliff in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Monday, May 23, 2022. Four people fell off a Southern California ocean cliff in the early morning darkness on Monday and a man was killed and two women were critically injured, authorities said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. — Four people fell off a Southern California ocean cliff before dawn Monday and a man was killed and two women were critically injured, authorities said.

The fourth person, a man who suffered minor injuries, managed to climb back up from the beach below and alert a passing officer at about 4:30 a.m., said Capt. Steve Barber of the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department.

A 25-year-old man from Los Angeles died at the scene, Barber said. Two women were airlifted from the beach and each hospitalized in critical condition, he said.

TV news helicopters showed a Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter hoisting one of the victims to a rescue vehicle at the top of the cliff.

Police were investigating the event as an accident, Barber said.

Palos Verdes Estates is on the Palos Verdes Peninsula at the southern end of Los Angeles County. A trail runs along the bluff top about 300 feet (91 meters) above the Pacific Ocean.

There have been several accidents in the area over the years, Barber said, and a few suicides.

“There’s no indication at this point that this was anything other than an accident,” he said.

MOST READ
1
Notorious Las Vegas killer Timmy ‘TJ’ Weber has died
Notorious Las Vegas killer Timmy ‘TJ’ Weber has died
2
Britney Spears back on the Strip for a quick trip
Britney Spears back on the Strip for a quick trip
3
EDC Las Vegas rolls through Saturday night into Sunday morning — PHOTOS
EDC Las Vegas rolls through Saturday night into Sunday morning — PHOTOS
4
$9M Summerlin mansion purchase tops record month for luxury home sales
$9M Summerlin mansion purchase tops record month for luxury home sales
5
Commute clash: Worst of EDC traffic may come Monday morning
Commute clash: Worst of EDC traffic may come Monday morning
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This 2003 image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virio ...
Utah sees first two cases of monkeypox
By Maria Cheng The Associated Press

A leading adviser to the WHO described the unprecedented outbreak of monkeypox in the U.S. and other countries as “a random event” that appears to have been caused by sexual activity at two recent raves in Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and Polish President Andrzej Duda shake hands d ...
Poland’s president visits Kyiv as Russia presses Donbas offensive
By Elena Becatoros, Oleksandr Stashevskyi and Ricardo Mazalan Associated Press

“Unfortunately, in Europe there have also been disturbing voices in recent times demanding that Ukraine yield to Putin’s demands,” he said. “I want to say clearly: Only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future.”

An APC of Donetsk People's Republic militia stands not far from Mariupol's besieged Azovstal st ...
Ukraine says it repels Russian attack as war grinds in east
By Oleksandr Stashevskyi and Ciaran McQuillan

Ukrainian authorities said Friday that their troops repelled a Russian attack in the east, as Moscow struggled to gain ground in the region that is now the focus of the war even as it intensified its campaign there.

Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, looks in the mirror and turns off her camera in Mariupol, Ukra ...
Captive medic’s bodycam shows firsthand horror of Mariupol
By Vasilisa Stepanenko and Lori Hinnant The Associated Press

A celebrated Ukrainian medic recorded her time in Mariupol on a data card no bigger than a thumbnail, smuggled out to the world in a tampon.

 
Turkey objects to NATO talks with Finland, Sweden
By Lorne Cook The Associated Press

NATO envoys failed to reach a consensus on Wednesday about whether to start membership talks with Finland and Sweden, diplomats said.

In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesda ...
Interrogation, uncertainty for soldiers abandoning Mariupol
By Oleksandr Stashevskyi and Ciaran McQuillan The Associated Press

Russia said Wednesday that nearly 1,000 Ukrainian troops at a giant steelworks in Mariupol have surrendered, abandoning their dogged defense of a site that became a symbol of their country’s resistance.