Nation and World

1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting inside Atlanta building, police say

By Jeff Amy The Associated Press
May 3, 2023 - 10:19 am
 
Updated May 3, 2023 - 10:56 am
Emergency personnel respond to the scene of active shooting in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 3, 202 ...
Emergency personnel respond to the scene of active shooting in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Police say are investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and that multiple people had been injured. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
Emergency vehicles arrive on West Peachtree in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Police say a ...
Emergency vehicles arrive on West Peachtree in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Police say are investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and that multiple people had been injured. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
This photo released by the Atlanta Police Department of video footage on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 ...
This photo released by the Atlanta Police Department of video footage on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, shows a suspected shooter. Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and that multiple people had been injured. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)
This photo released by the Atlanta Police Department of video footage on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 ...
This photo released by the Atlanta Police Department of video footage on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, shows a suspected shooter. Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and that multiple people had been injured. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)
This photo released by the Atlanta Police Department of video footage on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 ...
This photo released by the Atlanta Police Department of video footage on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, shows a suspected shooter. Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and that multiple people had been injured. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)
This photo released by the Atlanta Police Department of video footage on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 ...
This photo released by the Atlanta Police Department of video footage on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, shows a suspected shooter. Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and that multiple people had been injured. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)
This photo released by the Atlanta Police Department of video footage on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 ...
This photo released by the Atlanta Police Department of video footage on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, shows a suspected shooter. Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and that multiple people had been injured. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)
Emergency vehicles arrive on West Peachtree in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Police say a ...
Emergency vehicles arrive on West Peachtree in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Police say are investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and that multiple people had been injured. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

ATLANTA — One person was fatally shot and at least four others injured Wednesday in a shooting in a Midtown Atlanta building, police said.

Atlanta police said there had been no additional shots fired since the initial shooting unfolded inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets, a commercial area with many office towers and high-rise apartments. No suspect was in custody and police said in an email just after 1 p.m. that it was an “active, fluid situation.”

Police said in an email that they were actively searching for the suspect and any additional victims. The four injured people were taken to a hospital for treatment and a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting comes as cities around the U.S. have been wracked by gun violence and mass shootings in 2023.

Police sent out a photo of the person believed to be the shooter. The person was wearing dark pants and a light colored hoodie with the hood pulled up. They had a mask on their face and appeared to be wearing a bag across their front.

Authorities said the person is believed to be armed and dangerous and asked anyone with information on the person’s whereabouts to call 911. Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.

Dozens of police and fire vehicles were gathered along West Peachtree Street, as officers with assault-style rifles, helmets and vests continued to arrive more than an hour after the shooting.

Many officers clustered outside the front entrance of a Northside Medical building. Multiple helicopters hovered overhead while police tried to keep traffic moving on nearby streets. Construction workers watched from the nearest corner in the Midtown neighborhood where many new high-rises are being built.

