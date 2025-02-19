1 dead after small plane collision in Arizona, authorities say

At least one person is dead after a midair collision involving two small planes in southern Arizona, authorities said Wednesday.

MARANA, Ariz. — At least one person is dead after a midair collision involving two small planes in southern Arizona, authorities said Wednesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the collision near a small airport on the outskirts of Tucson.

The Marana Police Department confirmed one death after responding to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.