1 dead after small plane collision in Arizona, authorities say
At least one person is dead after a midair collision involving two small planes in southern Arizona, authorities said Wednesday.
MARANA, Ariz. — At least one person is dead after a midair collision involving two small planes in southern Arizona, authorities said Wednesday.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the collision near a small airport on the outskirts of Tucson.
The Marana Police Department confirmed one death after responding to the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.