Nation and World

1 dead after small plane collision in Arizona, authorities say

The Associated Press
February 19, 2025 - 10:58 am
 

MARANA, Ariz. — At least one person is dead after a midair collision involving two small planes in southern Arizona, authorities said Wednesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the collision near a small airport on the outskirts of Tucson.

The Marana Police Department confirmed one death after responding to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

