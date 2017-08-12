1 dead after white nationalists rally in Virginia, mayor says

A car has struck a group of counter-protesters that were dispersing from the clashes at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter protestors at the "Unite the Right" rally Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The mayor of the city, Mike Signer, wrote on Twitter that “I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here.”

It was not immediately clear if the fatality was due to the car crash or to clashes earlier in the day. Multiple injuries were reported Saturday afternoon due to the crash, according to the Charlottesville police.

Police did not say how many were injured, or whether the driver of the car was arrested. It took place in an area where a group of protesters were walking and chanting to counter the white nationalist demonstrations on Saturday.

“Charlottesville Police and Virginia State Police are on the scene of a three vehicle accident at Water and 4th Streets in Downtown Charlottesville,” the Charlottesville Police Department confirmed.

Virginia State Police said that the crash involved three cars. According to reporters at the scene and a video posted of a livestream, the gray-colored vehicle struck pedestrians in the crowd and then hit two other cars, which in turn hit others. The vehicle then sped away. The crash took place near Timberlake’s, a historic drug store in the central business district.

Signer wrote on Twitter that he was “furious and heartsick by the car crash that has injured many. Please all – go home to your families. We can work tomorrow. GO HOME! PLEASE!”

Hundreds of white supremacists and white nationalists descended on the city Friday night and Saturday for a rally that had been organized to protest plans to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency, and local police cleared the crowd after protesters clashed with counter demonstrators. Through much of Saturday, cable news showed images of clashing demonstrators, throwing plastic bottles, engaged in fistfights and screaming at each other.

WARNING: The following video may contain strong language, which may be offensive to some viewers. Watch video of the crash here.