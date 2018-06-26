1 dead in explosion at hospital construction site in Texas town

GATESVILLE, Texas — One person has died following an explosion at a Central Texas hospital construction site.

People hug near Coryell Memorial Healthcare System hospital where an explosion in a building under construction injured several people, and knocked power out for a large portion of the city, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Gatesville, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

A construction worker checks his phone near Coryell Memorial Healthcare System hospital where an explosion in a building under construction injured several people, and knocked power out for a large portion of the city, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Gatesville, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

A police officer halts traffic heading to the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System hospital where an a explosion in a building under construction injured several people, and knocked power out for a large portion of the city, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Gatesville, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

Water and ice are delivered to Coryell Memorial Healthcare System hospital where an explosion in a building under construction injured several people, and knocked power out for a large portion of the city, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Gatesville, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

Construction workers leave a temporary entrance to Coryell Memorial Healthcare System hospital where an explosion in a building under construction injured several people, and knocked power out for a large portion of the city, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Gatesville, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

People walk to the rear of Coryell Memorial Healthcare System hospital where an explosion in a building under construction injured several people, and knocked power out for a large portion of the city, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Gatesville, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

Supplies are shipped from Coryell Memorial Healthcare System hospital to a private car after an explosion in a building under construction at the hospital injured several people, and knocked power out for a large portion of the city, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Gatesville, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

GATESVILLE, Texas — One person has died following an explosion at a Central Texas hospital construction site.

Bob Harrell, emergency manager for Coryell County, says that a dozen people were injured by the blast.

The explosion happened at the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System hospital in Gatesville.





Carly Latham, spokeswoman for the 25-bed hospital, confirmed others were injured in the blast.

The incident was reported about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at a construction site at the hospital in Gatesville, 36 miles west of Waco, Texas.

Witnesses say a generator exploded in an addition to the hospital that was under construction.

A spokesman for the Texas-New Mexico Power Company says the explosion knocked out power for a large portion of the city.

Patients were being evacuated from the hospital and from two nearby nursing homes. Gatesville has a population of about 12,400 people.