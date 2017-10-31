1 dead in shooting near University of Utah, police searching for suspect

Police say one person is dead after a shooting near the University of Utah campus Monday night.

Salt Lake City Police named Austin Boutain, 24, a suspect in the shooting near the University of Utah. He is considered armed and dangerous. (@slcpd/Twitter)

A police officer searches for a gunman near the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Police say a deadly shooting occurred near the school campus on Monday. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Police officers search for a gunman near the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Police say a deadly shooting occurred near the school campus on Monday. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

The Deseret News reports that the university sent an alert at 9 p.m. to students and staff to shelter in place. People on campus remained on lockdown hours later.

Salt Lake City police posted on Twitter officers are searching nearby Red Butte Canyon for 24-year-old Austin Boutain, who is suspected in the shooting. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Suspect in U of U Homicide is Austin Boutain, 24. Considered armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/hL7dZu7D8v — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) October 31, 2017

At least eight law enforcement agencies are on scene, including the FBI. A helicopter was assisting the search.

Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said officers weren’t immediately releasing the victim’s gender or other details.

Utah Transit Authority says there will be limited light rail service and that buses won’t service the campus for the reminder of the night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.