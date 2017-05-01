1 dead, multiple hospitalized after stabbing at University of Texas

Students wait near the scene after a fatal stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus Monday, May, 1, 2017. (Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

A person is treated by first responders after a deadly stabbing attack on University of Texas campus in Austin, Texas, Monday, May 1, 2017. (Emily Johnson via AP)

Law enforcement officers secure the scene after a fatal stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus Monday, May, 1, 2017. (Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Emergency personal work near the scene after a fatal stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus Monday, May, 1, 2017. (Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

A suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, Monday, May 1, 2017. (Screengrab/KVUE)

AUSTIN, Texas — At least one person was killed and three people were transported to hospitals with potentially serious injuries after a stabbing incident near a gym at the University of Texas in Austin on Monday, emergency officials said.

A suspect was in custody, and there was no additional threat to the campus, in the heart of the Texas capitol, the university said on Twitter.

The person killed was found dead at the scene, an Austin-Travis County EMS spokesman said in a telephone interview.

The university has advised students to avoid the area where the stabbings took place.

Stabbing here on UT campus. Please be safe yall. pic.twitter.com/zZG7hz6MIm — Tarzan (@richhomie_qu4d) May 1, 2017

“It was almost like a small machete,” one witness told local news stations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.