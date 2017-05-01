ad-fullscreen
Nation and World

1 dead, multiple hospitalized after stabbing at University of Texas

Reuters
May 1, 2017 - 12:41 pm
 

AUSTIN, Texas — At least one person was killed and three people were transported to hospitals with potentially serious injuries after a stabbing incident near a gym at the University of Texas in Austin on Monday, emergency officials said.

A suspect was in custody, and there was no additional threat to the campus, in the heart of the Texas capitol, the university said on Twitter.

The person killed was found dead at the scene, an Austin-Travis County EMS spokesman said in a telephone interview.

The university has advised students to avoid the area where the stabbings took place.

 

“It was almost like a small machete,” one witness told local news stations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

